IND VS BAN | Twitter reacts as India go four out of four on the back of Virat Kohli’s unbeaten century

Bangladesh openers Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das looked solid on a surface which looked conducive to strokeplay after opting to bat first and accumulated 63 runs in the powerplay without any setbacks, thanks to Tanzid smashing 16 runs in the final over of the phase. However, he emerged as India’s first breakthrough shortly after scoring his maiden fifty as Indian spinners entered the fray. Thereafter, the bowlers put on a show by sending back the middle-order batters to the dugout at regular intervals. The well-settled Litton Das succumbed for 66 at a crucial stage as well, leaving Bangladesh desperately needing runs in the last 10 overs with the score reading 189/5. Their call was answered by Mushfiqur Rahman (38) and Mahmadullah (46) pressing on the accelerator to help Bangladesh end at 256/8 in their allocated 50 overs.