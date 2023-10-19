More Options

IND VS BAN | Twitter reacts as India go four out of four on the back of Virat Kohli’s unbeaten century

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

India returned to the top of the table on Thursday with a comfortable win against Bangladesh with seven wickets in hand in Pune. The Men in Blue comfortably chased down the target of 257 with valuable contributions from their openers before Virat Kohli finished things off with nine overs remaining.

Bangladesh openers Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das looked solid on a surface which looked conducive to strokeplay after opting to bat first and accumulated 63 runs in the powerplay without any setbacks, thanks to Tanzid smashing 16 runs in the final over of the phase. However, he emerged as India’s first breakthrough shortly after scoring his maiden fifty as Indian spinners entered the fray. Thereafter, the bowlers put on a show by sending back the middle-order batters to the dugout at regular intervals. The well-settled Litton Das succumbed for 66 at a crucial stage as well, leaving Bangladesh desperately needing runs in the last 10 overs with the score reading 189/5. Their call was answered by Mushfiqur Rahman (38) and Mahmadullah (46) pressing on the accelerator to help Bangladesh end at 256/8 in their allocated 50 overs.

Indian openers made it appear to be an easy chase as Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill with a quicket than run-a-ball 88 run partnership. The skipper fell two short of his half century and  was dismissed by Hasan Mahmud ater striking at 120. Thereafter, Virat Kohli along with the help of a steady fifty from Gill, helped India inch closer to the target. Mehidy Hasan’s dismissals of the opener and Shreyas Iyer in quick succession to have India at 178/3  failed to make much difference for bangladesh. Eventually, KL Rahul and Kohli aggressively chased down the remaining 79 runs for India, the latter scoring his 48th ODI ton in the process.

