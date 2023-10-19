IND VS BAN | Twitter reacts as India go four out of four on the back of Virat Kohli’s unbeaten century
India returned to the top of the table on Thursday with a comfortable win against Bangladesh with seven wickets in hand in Pune. The Men in Blue comfortably chased down the target of 257 with valuable contributions from their openers before Virat Kohli finished things off with nine overs remaining.
Bangladesh openers Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das looked solid on a surface which looked conducive to strokeplay after opting to bat first and accumulated 63 runs in the powerplay without any setbacks, thanks to Tanzid smashing 16 runs in the final over of the phase. However, he emerged as India’s first breakthrough shortly after scoring his maiden fifty as Indian spinners entered the fray. Thereafter, the bowlers put on a show by sending back the middle-order batters to the dugout at regular intervals. The well-settled Litton Das succumbed for 66 at a crucial stage as well, leaving Bangladesh desperately needing runs in the last 10 overs with the score reading 189/5. Their call was answered by Mushfiqur Rahman (38) and Mahmadullah (46) pressing on the accelerator to help Bangladesh end at 256/8 in their allocated 50 overs.
Indian openers made it appear to be an easy chase as Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill with a quicket than run-a-ball 88 run partnership. The skipper fell two short of his half century and was dismissed by Hasan Mahmud ater striking at 120. Thereafter, Virat Kohli along with the help of a steady fifty from Gill, helped India inch closer to the target. Mehidy Hasan’s dismissals of the opener and Shreyas Iyer in quick succession to have India at 178/3 failed to make much difference for bangladesh. Eventually, KL Rahul and Kohli aggressively chased down the remaining 79 runs for India, the latter scoring his 48th ODI ton in the process.
Bowling has been in tremendous form for team India. Well done on consistent performance in this World Cup so far. #indiavsbangladesh— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 19, 2023
Another win for my boys 🏆🇮🇳 !And Virat's performance was absolutely spectacular! 👏🔥 #TeamIndia #WorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/wheRaz09yy— Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) October 19, 2023
7 days ago, nobody knew that these two are Virat Kohli's biggest fans pic.twitter.com/h7jAEqEgKQ— Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 19, 2023
When Umpire refused to give wide so virat can complete his 100😂— BALA (@rightarmleftist) October 19, 2023
pic.twitter.com/DB0eT474br
The hug between King Kohli and KL Rahul after the match ❤— VINEETH𓃵🦖 (@sololoveee) October 19, 2023
Virat Kohli with Another century 78#INDvsBAN #indiavsbangladesh#ViratKohli
pic.twitter.com/RuSdlwkee7
Most Winning Hundreds in History:— Virat Kohli Trends™ (@TrendVirat) October 19, 2023
Virat Kohli - 54* 👑
Sachin - 53
Bow down to the Greatest of all Time 🛐❤️pic.twitter.com/BhcN28HVmX
King Kohli Reaches 100 with maximum 🔥🔥🥵🥵#indiavsbangladesh #INDvBAN #ICCCricketWorldCup #Kohli #ViratKohli #Virat pic.twitter.com/2OO09mTBLp— depressed ICT devotee (@Aatmanirbharboi) October 19, 2023
Dear Virat Kohli fans,— Vinayak M Poojary 🇮🇳 𝕏 (@VinayakMPoojary) October 19, 2023
This is respect button for KL Rahul.
He is a team player, love you KL Rahul ❤️#INDvsBAN #ViratKohli #KLRahul pic.twitter.com/wTf5n1JHqB
“I denied the single. Virat said it would be bad if you won’t take single, people will think playing for personal milestone but I said we are comfortably winning, you complete your hundred.”— Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) October 19, 2023
KL Rahul pic.twitter.com/3y10CsozXJ
Another comprehensive victory for India, another excellent all-round performance. The spinners and Bumrah were a class apart on a lovely track for batting, and Virat did what he does best, finishing off the chase. Four in four, what a start to the campaign! #CWC2023 #TeamIndia… pic.twitter.com/V8vxmkGdmr— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 19, 2023