AUS vs PAK | Twitter celebrates David Warner supremacy after blockbuster knock of 163
David Warner leaps in the air to celebrate his first ton of the 2023 World Cup|
cricket.com.au
Every sport has players who are simply made for the big stage and explode to life just when they seem to be past their best. David Warner, in the twilight of his career, had been struggling to convert starts into big scores in recent times but put all doubts aside on Friday with a special innings.
Australia made mince meat of Pakistan's bowling attack at the flat track on offer in Bangalore by cruising past 350 after being asked to bat first. The huge total largely came on the back of twin tons from their openers Mitchell Marsh and David Warner that culminated in a partnership of 259, the second-highest for the first wicket in World Cup history. However, while Marsh departed for 121 in the 34th over, the Warner juggernaut kept on rolling to produce something special.
The veteran had started his innings readily, aggregating just 22 runs off his first 23 balls, before taking advantage of Haris Rauf's pace when he was introduced to the attack in the ninth over by instantly greeting him with a six and a four. There was no looking back thereon as he brought up his half-century from just 39 balls with a four off Usama Mir before doubling the tally over the next 46 deliveries. Warner brought out the trademark exaggerated leap to celebrate the milestone which was incidentally his fourth consecutive ton against Pakistan, the latest of which had come in the 2019 World Cup.
With the landmark past him, Warner accelerated beyond belief, striking four boundaries and a six off five straight deliveries. None of Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed or Mir survived his onslaught, racing from 100 to 150 in just 29 deliveries. He finally holed out to long-on in the 43rd over immediately after dispatching Rauf past the fence and was greeted by a host of Pakistan players, including substitute fielder Shadab Khan and spearhead Afridi, as he walked off the field. Twitterati went all gaga over the legacy-defining innings they had just witnessed and took to social media to heap praise on Warner.
