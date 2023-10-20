AUS vs PAK | Twitter celebrates David Warner supremacy after blockbuster knock of 163

The veteran had started his innings readily, aggregating just 22 runs off his first 23 balls, before taking advantage of Haris Rauf's pace when he was introduced to the attack in the ninth over by instantly greeting him with a six and a four. There was no looking back thereon as he brought up his half-century from just 39 balls with a four off Usama Mir before doubling the tally over the next 46 deliveries. Warner brought out the trademark exaggerated leap to celebrate the milestone which was incidentally his fourth consecutive ton against Pakistan, the latest of which had come in the 2019 World Cup.