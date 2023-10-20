AUS vs PAK | Twitter reacts to Australia overwhelming Pakistan by 62 runs on back of twin tons by openers
Australia firmly held the upper hand throughout against Pakistan in Bengaluru on Friday to seal their victory by bowling out the opposition for 305 in a chase of 368. David Warner and Mitchell Marsh emerged as the star turn with their centuries while Adam Zampa shone with the ball, scalping four.
After being asked to bat first, Warner was given an early reprieve when he was dropped at 10 by World Cup debutant Usama Mir. He capitalized on this mistake brilliantly as the Aussies accumulated 82 runs without losing a wicket in the powerplay, largely thanks to Haris Rauf's costly ninth over which went for 24 runs. Thereon, the dynamic opening duo of Warner and Marsh extended their record-breaking opening stand to 259 with both players scoring centuries. The game took a turn in Pakistan eventually carved an opening to fight back when Shaheen Afridi's got rid of Marsh (121) and Glenn Maxwell on successive deliveries. Nevertheless, Warner continued to strike aggressively at one end, even as wickets began to tumble. The final 10 overs were thus dominated by the Men in Green, especially after Warner returned to the pavilion for 163. The five-time World Cup winners could only manage to score 55 runs and lost 6 wickets in the process, with Afridi completing a remarkable 5-wicket haul.
Pakistan got their hopes up of chasing down the challenging target of 368 on a flat Bengaluru surface with a strong 134-run opening partnership. Incidentally, this marked the first instance of all four openers registering 50-plus scores in a World Cup match. The first breakthrough came when Abdullah Shafique was dismissed for 64, followed by Imam-ul-Haq for 70 and Babar Azam for 18 in quick succession. Pakistan suddenly found themselves in a tough spot at 179/3 at the end of 27 overs. As the required run rate began to increase, Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan attempted to revive the chase by adding 77 runs in just eight overs. However, once Australian captain Pat Cummins managed to break this partnership, a flurry of wickets followed. Adam Zampa dismissed Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Nawaz in quick succession, eventually ending the day with four wickets to his name. Pat CUmmins capped off proceedings in the 46th over with his second scalp, dooming Pakistan to their second loss of the campaign.
Chinnaswamy crowd wishing Mitchell Marsh a very happy birthday.pic.twitter.com/enO4QpP7zr— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 20, 2023
AUSTRALIA HAVE DEFEATED PAKISTAN BY 62 RUNS...!!!— VINEETH𓃵🦖 (@sololoveee) October 20, 2023
It's all about Zampa, Hazelwood, Stoinis who made this Possible with continuous wickets and Breaking the Momentum of Pakistan #PAKvsAUS
Before the match— Ash (@Ashsay_) October 20, 2023
- Flattest wicket
- Short Boundary
- Dil Dil Pakistan
- Australia not in form
- longest batting lineup
Pakistan thrashed by mighty Australia #AUSvsPAK #AUSvPAK #PAKvsAUS #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/Y2Xwfemnx8
Australia humiliated minnows Pakistan in world cup again #AUSvsPAK #PAKvsAUS pic.twitter.com/RzfYMY3yjg— 𝐂𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠 👑 (@imtheguy07) October 20, 2023
Adam Zampa - match winner of Australia.— VINEETH𓃵🦖 (@sololoveee) October 20, 2023
Taken The Big wickets of Babar, Ifthikar, Rizwan The Top guns
The Game changer Zampa 🔥#PAKvsAUSpic.twitter.com/bIpkOy957e
#PAKvsAUS #AUSvsPAK— Kohli Das 👌👑⭐ (@kingsuper1816) October 20, 2023
Chinnaswamy crowd wishing Mitchell Marsh a very happy birthday.
That's why chinnaswamy crowd is the best ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/KQgQnA6eS4
Australia is back 🙏🙏🙏#PAKvsAUS pic.twitter.com/8HdRtOVf4P— Faheem aLi (@FaLi_66) October 20, 2023
Australia Beat Pakistan By 62 Runs 💔😭#PAKvsAUS pic.twitter.com/uTlJ8c2H4O— ✨F A I Z A N✨ (@FaizanKhan_152) October 20, 2023
Hard luck Babar Azam good luck for the upcoming games ❤️🇵🇰#AUSvsPAK #PAKvsAUS #CWC23 #Warner pic.twitter.com/7SKtmVPCUM— Muhammad Najeeb (@Muhamma47040561) October 20, 2023
Generously helping Aussies by dropping catches and gifting them wickets bc #PAKvsAUS #CWC2023 pic.twitter.com/AkqlcUibet— ubaid khan (@ukyousufzai) October 20, 2023
In the end of day heart broken again. This time by PCT 👍🥲#PAKvsAUS— 🦋Fiza Parveen🦋 (@Fi_za92) October 20, 2023