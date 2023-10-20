AUS vs PAK | Twitter reacts to Australia overwhelming Pakistan by 62 runs on back of twin tons by openers

Pakistan got their hopes up of chasing down the challenging target of 368 on a flat Bengaluru surface with a strong 134-run opening partnership. Incidentally, this marked the first instance of all four openers registering 50-plus scores in a World Cup match. The first breakthrough came when Abdullah Shafique was dismissed for 64, followed by Imam-ul-Haq for 70 and Babar Azam for 18 in quick succession. Pakistan suddenly found themselves in a tough spot at 179/3 at the end of 27 overs. As the required run rate began to increase, Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan attempted to revive the chase by adding 77 runs in just eight overs. However, once Australian captain Pat Cummins managed to break this partnership, a flurry of wickets followed. Adam Zampa dismissed Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Nawaz in quick succession, eventually ending the day with four wickets to his name. Pat CUmmins capped off proceedings in the 46th over with his second scalp, dooming Pakistan to their second loss of the campaign.