AUS vs PAK | Twitter reacts to Australia overwhelming Pakistan by 62 runs on back of twin tons by openers

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Australia firmly held the upper hand throughout against Pakistan in Bengaluru on Friday to seal their victory by bowling out the opposition for 305 in a chase of 368. David Warner and Mitchell Marsh emerged as the star turn with their centuries while Adam Zampa shone with the ball, scalping four.

After being asked to bat first, Warner was given an early reprieve when he was dropped at 10 by World Cup debutant Usama Mir. He capitalized on this mistake brilliantly as the Aussies accumulated 82 runs without losing a wicket in the powerplay, largely thanks to Haris Rauf's costly ninth over which went for 24 runs. Thereon, the dynamic opening duo of Warner and Marsh extended their record-breaking opening stand to 259 with both players scoring centuries. The game took a turn in Pakistan eventually carved an opening to fight back when Shaheen Afridi's got rid of Marsh (121) and Glenn Maxwell on successive deliveries. Nevertheless, Warner continued to strike aggressively at one end, even as wickets began to tumble. The final 10 overs were thus dominated by the Men in Green, especially after Warner returned to the pavilion for 163. The five-time World Cup winners could only manage to score 55 runs and lost 6 wickets in the process, with Afridi completing a remarkable 5-wicket haul.

Pakistan got their hopes up of chasing down the challenging target of 368 on a flat Bengaluru surface with a strong 134-run opening partnership. Incidentally, this marked the first instance of all four openers registering 50-plus scores in a World Cup match. The first breakthrough came when Abdullah Shafique was dismissed for 64, followed by Imam-ul-Haq for 70 and Babar Azam for 18 in quick succession. Pakistan suddenly found themselves in a tough spot at 179/3 at the end of 27 overs. As the required run rate began to increase, Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan attempted to revive the chase by adding 77 runs in just eight overs. However, once Australian captain Pat Cummins managed to break this partnership, a flurry of wickets followed. Adam Zampa dismissed Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Nawaz in quick succession, eventually ending the day with four wickets to his name. Pat CUmmins capped off proceedings in the 46th over with his second scalp, dooming Pakistan to their second loss of the campaign.

