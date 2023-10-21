ENG vs SA | Twitter in splits as Bairstow tumbles around on imaginary ice to hold onto Markram's catch
When teams cross swords in cricket, fielding plays an important role in the fortunes of a side. In the clash between England and South Africa,Jonny Bairstow showed his fielding brilliance to take Aiden Markram‘s catch and was relieved after nearly made a mess of it.
In the 20th match of the ongoing World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium, South Africa, after being put in to bat, lost the in-form Quinton de Kock in the very first over. However, that did not deter the Proteas as the likes of Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram took the English bowlers to the cleaners. Just as Markram looked like he was about to up the ante, Bairstow took a tumbling catch off Reece Topley’s bowling to dismiss the South African.
On the final ball of the 35th over, Topley, amidst a run fest, decided to bowl a delivery full and on leg after a very tight over where he had not conceded a boundary. Seeing the delivery on offer, Markram decided to go for it and tried to flick the ball over the leg side. Although, the Proteas star did not get the contact that he would have liked, the ball still seemed to be destined to cross the ropes at between deep square leg and deep mid wicket. However, Bairstow, fielding at deep square leg, managed to make up the ground very well and took a fine catch. What happened next was created much needed humour for the game as, the 34-year-old Englishman lost all sense of balance as he starting slipping and tripping all over himself and was very close to touching the boundary. Luckily, he did not make any contact with ropes and breathed a sigh of relief on completing the catch as he emerged with the ball and a huge smile on his face.
As a result, Markram’s well-compiled knock of 44-ball 42 came to an end. Fans created a lot of buzz on Bairstow’s catch and took to Twitter to share their reactions.
