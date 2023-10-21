ENG vs SA | Twitter in splits as Bairstow tumbles around on imaginary ice to hold onto Markram's catch

On the final ball of the 35th over, Topley, amidst a run fest, decided to bowl a delivery full and on leg after a very tight over where he had not conceded a boundary. Seeing the delivery on offer, Markram decided to go for it and tried to flick the ball over the leg side. Although, the Proteas star did not get the contact that he would have liked, the ball still seemed to be destined to cross the ropes at between deep square leg and deep mid wicket. However, Bairstow, fielding at deep square leg, managed to make up the ground very well and took a fine catch. What happened next was created much needed humour for the game as, the 34-year-old Englishman lost all sense of balance as he starting slipping and tripping all over himself and was very close to touching the boundary. Luckily, he did not make any contact with ropes and breathed a sigh of relief on completing the catch as he emerged with the ball and a huge smile on his face.