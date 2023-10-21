ENG vs SA | Twitter reacts as England's biggest-ever ODI defeat of 229-runs leaves them staring at early elimination

England opted to bowl first after winning the toss in Mumbai and instantly reaped the reward by dismissing the in-form Quinton de Kock on the second ball of the innings. However, World Cup debutant Reeza Hendricks who made his way into the team owing to Temba Bavuma being ruled out by illness, seized his opportunity to construct a masterful 121-run partnership with Rassie van der Dussen. When the latter departed for a run-a-ball 60 in the 20th over, the score read a commanding 125/2 and improved further to 164/3 by the time Hendricks succumbed to an Adil Rashid googly for 85 off just 75 balls. Stand-in skipper Aiden Markram built upon the foundation steadily with his 42 until the 35th over before David Miller followed him back to the pavilion in quick succession. While the time was ripe for the English to seize the momentum with little under 15 overs to go and the scorecard reading 243/5, things went unfathomably south for them thereon. Heinrich Klaasen first brought up a relatively quiet half-century off 40 balls and then proceeded to blow the roof off the stadium along with Marco Jansen. The duo's 151-run partnership came at a strike rate in excess of 200, as Klaasen hit the next 50 runs in just 22 deliveries to bring up a century for the ages. Mark Wood endured the most damage in his seven overs, conceding 76 runs at an economy of nearly 11. Klaasen finally departed in the last over while Jansen remained unbeaten on 75 off just 42 balls on the back of three fours and six maximums to take the Proteas to 399/7.