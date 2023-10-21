ENG vs SA | Twitter reacts as England's biggest-ever ODI defeat of 229-runs leaves them staring at early elimination
Heinrich Klaasen assumed iconic status in Mumbai on Saturday after a century for the ages|
ICC
South Africa answered the critics after the Dutch drubbing by demolishing the reigning champions on Saturday at Wankhede to move to third in the table. Heinrich Klaasen's ton powered the Proteas to 399/7 before the pacers' new ball burst effectively sealed matters, leaving England reeling in ninth.
England opted to bowl first after winning the toss in Mumbai and instantly reaped the reward by dismissing the in-form Quinton de Kock on the second ball of the innings. However, World Cup debutant Reeza Hendricks who made his way into the team owing to Temba Bavuma being ruled out by illness, seized his opportunity to construct a masterful 121-run partnership with Rassie van der Dussen. When the latter departed for a run-a-ball 60 in the 20th over, the score read a commanding 125/2 and improved further to 164/3 by the time Hendricks succumbed to an Adil Rashid googly for 85 off just 75 balls. Stand-in skipper Aiden Markram built upon the foundation steadily with his 42 until the 35th over before David Miller followed him back to the pavilion in quick succession. While the time was ripe for the English to seize the momentum with little under 15 overs to go and the scorecard reading 243/5, things went unfathomably south for them thereon. Heinrich Klaasen first brought up a relatively quiet half-century off 40 balls and then proceeded to blow the roof off the stadium along with Marco Jansen. The duo's 151-run partnership came at a strike rate in excess of 200, as Klaasen hit the next 50 runs in just 22 deliveries to bring up a century for the ages. Mark Wood endured the most damage in his seven overs, conceding 76 runs at an economy of nearly 11. Klaasen finally departed in the last over while Jansen remained unbeaten on 75 off just 42 balls on the back of three fours and six maximums to take the Proteas to 399/7.
If the target was not a challenge, England seemed doomed to a loss right away in the second innings, losing their top four within the first nine overs. Once Jos Buttler and Harry Brook fell to Gerald Coetzee within three balls in the 12th over to have the Three Lions reeling at 68/6, the result was only a matter of time. Mark Wood (43) and Gus Atkinson (35) ensured the reigning champions went out fighting while limiting the NRR damage with a fearless ninth-wicket partnership of 70 off 33 balls. Nevertheless, Keshav Maharaj wrapped up proceedings in the 22nd over to have England all-out for 170, the 229-run defeat their biggest ever in ODI history.
October 21, 2023
England won’t forgive Netherlands for what happened to them tonight.— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) October 21, 2023
Very difficult for England to revive their World Cup campaign from here.— Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) October 21, 2023
They are yet to play against tough teams like India, Australia and Netherlands. #ENGvSA pic.twitter.com/LwRrQ83llK
Defending Champions England 9th in the Points Table in World Cup 2023.— VINEETH𓃵🦖 (@sololoveee) October 21, 2023
Huge Embarrassment For England at Wankhede , Lost with 229 Runs #ENGvRSA
Oh England, for cod's sake!— Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) October 21, 2023
Let's try rugby...
England: We are world champions— Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 21, 2023
South Africa: pic.twitter.com/GEzPSx9Ci6
South Africa registered the biggest ever win against England in ODIs.— VINEETH𓃵🦖 (@sololoveee) October 21, 2023
- Dominance of Proteas 🔥🔥🔥#ENGvRSA
South Africa in World Cup 2023:— Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 21, 2023
Won by 102 runs vs Sri Lanka
Won by 134 runs vs Australia
Won by 229 runs vs England
Lost by 38 runs vs Netherlands #SAvENG #ICCCricketWorldCup
Bavuma entering in South Africa dressing room after bashing Bazball by Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, Gerald Coetzee.— Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@sri_ashutosh08) October 21, 2023
England Missed Ben stokes, Jos Buttler need to focus on strength.#ENGvRSA #ENGvsSA #RSAvsENG#Klassen #Bazball #CWC23 #Proteas pic.twitter.com/qFpu7qQHU4
Firebrand
South Africa have batted the way England was expected to in this tournament .. Slipped up in the last game but continued with their firebrand style .. #ENGvRSA— Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) October 21, 2023