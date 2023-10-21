ENG vs SA | Twitter reacts to centurion Klaasen apologizing to annihilated Wood after roaring in his face

Klaasen had raced to 90 off 58 balls when Wood came in to bowl the 47th over. The batter, who had been denying doubles owing to fatigue and looked down and out during the drinks breaks moments ago, faced another stern challenge when the speedster fired in a yorker on the second ball that thumped into Klaasen's leg and had him embarrassingly lying on his face. The veteran took a while to get back on his feet but few could expect what was to follow. Another attempted yorker on the ensuing delivery was dispatched over long-off by Klaasen who was evidently pumped up before the next ball was flicked for four at backward square leg to bring up a 62-ball maiden World Cup century.