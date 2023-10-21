SL vs NED | Twitter criticizes Sri Lankan batsman for showing poor sportsmanship with selfish quick single
When one thinks about sporting spirit, moments such as a smiling Kumar Sangakkara during India’s 2011 celebrations come to mind. However, in contrast to their predecessors' nature, Dhananjaya de Silva and Saadera Samarawickrama selfishly took advantage of Scott Edward’s injury on Saturday.
In the 19th World Cup 2023 clash at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, the Dutch won the toss and put up a score of 262 against the Lions. Dilshan Madhushanaka and Kusan Rajitha broke the backbone of the Netherlands batting order by scalping four wickets each while Sybrand Engelbrecht top-scored with 70.
The Sri Lankan batting effort was spearheaded by Pathum Nissanka (54) in the powerplay of the second innings. Sadeera Samawickrama and Dhananjaya de Silva continued the carnage after Nissanka’s dismissal. Both the batters were winning hearts until an unfortunate incident in the 34th over that had them showcase poor sportsman spirit.
Scott Edwards hurt his left hand while catching Paul van Meerken’s ferocious delivery behind the stumps. While the Dutch skipper was reeling from the pain, the Lankan batters stole a quick single without bothering about Edward’s injury. In response to this selfish attitude, the Netherlands skipper shook his palm in anguish and showed his frustration.
Twitter lashed out at the Sri Lankan batters for disregarding sportsmanship by taking selfish advantage of Scott Edward’s injury.
That is not good thing to watch!
October 21, 2023
Good game for them!
Sadeera Samarawickrama led the Sri Lankan chase#SLvsNED #CWC23 #NEDvSL | Kasun Rajitha | Scott Edward— Johny Bava (@johnybava) October 21, 2023
ICC/Getty Images pic.twitter.com/b2rylbcwWu
Yeah man!
Srilanka is winning against the Netherlands— sarwat.sheikh (@sarwatsheikh1) October 21, 2023
Baap re baap scoreboard me sab jantar mantar honay wala 😆😆
Come on, Sadeera Samarawickrama
P.s : Pta nhi Qudrat ka Nizam phir say na chal jae #NEDvSL #CricketWorldCup2023
Good day at office for SL bois!
#SLvsNED https://t.co/IkHlqMRjRP pic.twitter.com/AeKz9hEP0R— shanmukha chelluri (@shanmukhachell1) October 21, 2023
They are inch by inch for the victory!
Four-Down Sri Lanka Close In On Win#SLvsNED #CWC23 #NEDvSL | Kasun Rajitha | Scott Edward— Johny Bava (@johnybava) October 21, 2023
ICC/Getty Images pic.twitter.com/ufdAlwpRky
I see!
Bas De Leede all timer today I see. #SLvsNED— Michael Parker (@Parksy17) October 21, 2023
What a player he is!
Sadeera Samarawickrama led the Sri Lankan chase#SLvsNED #CWC23 #NEDvSL | Kasun Rajitha | Scott Edward— Johny Bava (@johnybava) October 21, 2023
ICC/Getty Images pic.twitter.com/b2rylbcwWu
He is very very decent!
Samarawickrama is some player.. #NEDvSL— Klopp Klopp (@suyogchoure) October 21, 2023
He did a great job today!
43 needed Samarawickrama on 72— Chenul Wahalathanthri (@Imchenul) October 21, 2023
Ideal situation for Sadeera to do a Kohli