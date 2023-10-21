SL VS NED | Twitter reacts as Sri Lanka breeze through chase against Dutch to secure first win in World Cup

Sri Lanka got their chase off to a solid start despite Aryan Dutt snaring two early wickets. Some lax bowling and tactics by the Dutch allowed Sadeera Samarawickrama and Pathum Nissanka to stabilize the innings, the latter achieving his 12th ODI half-century off just 48 balls in the process. Bas de Leede’s 16-run 15th over further helped their case as the Lions brought up the 100-run mark in the following over. Eventually, Paul van Meekeren put an end to the 52-run partnership by dismissing Nissanka but another steady stand of 77 followed between Charith Asalanka and Sadeera Samarawickrama that took the game out of the Dutch's hands. By the time Aryan Dutt bowled Asalanka for 44, it was too little too late and Samarawickrama eventually ended unbeaten on 91 to finish off things for the Lions to claim victory with 10 balls to spare.