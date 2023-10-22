More Options

IND vs NZ | Twiiter in celebrations as Mohammed Shami and Virat Kohli leads India to victory over New Zealand

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

In an exciting game, India triumphed, chasing 274 against New Zealand in Dharamshala on Sunday. Mohammed Shami's 5-wicket haul was instrumental in containing the Kiwi batsmen followed by Virat Kohli who led the successful chase, scoring 95 runs to earn India a win by by four wickets.

The initial powerplay phase was a bit shaky for the Kiwis after losing the toss, as they managed to put up a score of only 34 runs and lost both their openers. However, Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra forged a steady partnership, despite India missing some chances on the field. This allowed the Kiwis to reach a relatively comfortable position, with the score at 125/2 by the halfway point of the innings. The latter half of the innings witnessed the dismissal of Ravindra (75) after which New Zealand struggled, culminating in a total of 219/4 by the end of the 40th over. Eventually, Daryl Mitchell achieved a century but was dismissed at 130, while the other New Zealand batsmen couldn't provide much support. Shami secured a 5-wicket haul which was instrumental in allowing the Kiwis to score just 54 runs in the final ten overs.

In the pursuit of a target of 274, India had a contrasting beginning to the Kiwis, with openers Rohit Sharma (46) and Shubman Gill (23) forming a solid partnership of 71 runs. Subsequently, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer continued to build the innings. However, an unusual event occurred when low-hanging clouds and mist enveloped the entire ground, causing a temporary pause in the game. When the game resumed, the duo of Kohli and Iyer added 52 runs to their partnership, but then Shreyas was dismissed for 33. Kohli and Rahul established a solid fifty-run partnership, but their momentum was momentarily halted when Santner's successful review led to Rahul's dismissal via leg before wicket (LBW). Kohli, on the other hand, continued to impress and secured another well-deserved half-century. However, an unfortunate miscommunication resulted in SKY being run out. As the match progressed, Jadeja managed to survive a contentious LBW appeal, costing New Zealand a valuable review. The dynamic duo capped off the proceedings with King Kohli missing out on a second consecutive century by just five runs.

