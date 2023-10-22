IND vs NZ | Twiiter in celebrations as Mohammed Shami and Virat Kohli leads India to victory over New Zealand

The initial powerplay phase was a bit shaky for the Kiwis after losing the toss, as they managed to put up a score of only 34 runs and lost both their openers. However, Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra forged a steady partnership, despite India missing some chances on the field. This allowed the Kiwis to reach a relatively comfortable position, with the score at 125/2 by the halfway point of the innings. The latter half of the innings witnessed the dismissal of Ravindra (75) after which New Zealand struggled, culminating in a total of 219/4 by the end of the 40th over. Eventually, Daryl Mitchell achieved a century but was dismissed at 130, while the other New Zealand batsmen couldn't provide much support. Shami secured a 5-wicket haul which was instrumental in allowing the Kiwis to score just 54 runs in the final ten overs.