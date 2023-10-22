IND vs NZ | Twiiter in celebrations as Mohammed Shami and Virat Kohli leads India to victory over New Zealand
In an exciting game, India triumphed, chasing 274 against New Zealand in Dharamshala on Sunday. Mohammed Shami's 5-wicket haul was instrumental in containing the Kiwi batsmen followed by Virat Kohli who led the successful chase, scoring 95 runs to earn India a win by by four wickets.
The initial powerplay phase was a bit shaky for the Kiwis after losing the toss, as they managed to put up a score of only 34 runs and lost both their openers. However, Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra forged a steady partnership, despite India missing some chances on the field. This allowed the Kiwis to reach a relatively comfortable position, with the score at 125/2 by the halfway point of the innings. The latter half of the innings witnessed the dismissal of Ravindra (75) after which New Zealand struggled, culminating in a total of 219/4 by the end of the 40th over. Eventually, Daryl Mitchell achieved a century but was dismissed at 130, while the other New Zealand batsmen couldn't provide much support. Shami secured a 5-wicket haul which was instrumental in allowing the Kiwis to score just 54 runs in the final ten overs.
In the pursuit of a target of 274, India had a contrasting beginning to the Kiwis, with openers Rohit Sharma (46) and Shubman Gill (23) forming a solid partnership of 71 runs. Subsequently, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer continued to build the innings. However, an unusual event occurred when low-hanging clouds and mist enveloped the entire ground, causing a temporary pause in the game. When the game resumed, the duo of Kohli and Iyer added 52 runs to their partnership, but then Shreyas was dismissed for 33. Kohli and Rahul established a solid fifty-run partnership, but their momentum was momentarily halted when Santner's successful review led to Rahul's dismissal via leg before wicket (LBW). Kohli, on the other hand, continued to impress and secured another well-deserved half-century. However, an unfortunate miscommunication resulted in SKY being run out. As the match progressed, Jadeja managed to survive a contentious LBW appeal, costing New Zealand a valuable review. The dynamic duo capped off the proceedings with King Kohli missing out on a second consecutive century by just five runs.
Happy tears!
MS Dhoni watching India beat NZ pic.twitter.com/dogA81f4ie— Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 22, 2023
Victory
And WE WON 😍— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) October 22, 2023
Sir Jadega hits the final knock 🔥
India - 5:0
Congratulations everyone ❤️#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/zRjRBjj7Aq
Another one
India win another match. Well finished, Jadeja.— Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) October 22, 2023
We are on top of the points table 🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳 #INDvNZ
True
39 not out of Jadeja was important for team India in the bigger scheme of things… #INDvsNZ— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 22, 2023
Congrats
Congratulations Team India 🙏🇮🇳— Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@sri_ashutosh08) October 22, 2023
Virat Kohli the man the myth the legend.
Missed 49th ODI century for The King Kohli. Well played The Goat and Sir Jadeja 🙏💯#INDvsNZ #hotstar #GOAT𓃵 #ViratKohli𓃵 #KingKohli #selfish #RohitSharma #ViratKohli #chokli #jaddu #jadeja pic.twitter.com/VL27p1oUHH
History created
HISTORY HAS BEEN CREATED UNDER CAPTAIN ROHIT SHARMA 🚨.— Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) October 22, 2023
INDIA HAS WON AGAINST NEWZEALAND IN THE WORLD CUP AFTER 20 YEARS. pic.twitter.com/B9FRni69v7
Revenge completed
India have Finallyyy beaten Nz in ICC EVENTS after 20 years!!— 🔰Aashish Shukla🔰 (@Aashish_Shukla7) October 22, 2023
2019 KA BADLA LE LIYA😭😭😭😭#INDvsNZ #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/fBl1AAtDsr
Bowling power!
As good as the batters have been, the consistency with which the bowlers have bounced back has been the primary reason India have dominated this World Cup.— Nikhil Naz (@NikhilNaz) October 22, 2023
Aus: 110/2 — 199 allout
Afg: 184/3 — 272/8
Pak: 155/2 — 191 allout
Bang: 93/0 — 256/8
NZ: 243/4 — 273 allout
Finally
If you are 20 years old, you can say "I now know what it is to see India beat New Zealand in a World Cup game"— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 22, 2023
At last
INDIA WON THE MATCH ✊— Deepak Sharma (@SonOfBharat7) October 22, 2023
#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/Fp89KoeUZA