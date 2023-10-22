IND VS NZ | Twitter applauds Bumrah's indication missing stumps in mid of India's review dilemma
Bowlers often display a sense of urgency when making appeals and are typically the first to persuade their captains to opt for a Decision Review System (DRS) during their bowling spells. However, Jasprit Bumrah's behavior stood in stark contrast as he graciously refrained from recommending a DRS.
When New Zealand took to the field to bat after India won the toss and chose to bowl first in Dharamshala, their opening batsmen encountered some challenges in scoring. Unfortunately, Devon Conway's innings was cut short abruptly, managing just 9 runs as he was dismissed by Siraj, with a fuller ball on the leg side, enticing Conway to attempt a deft glance shot. While Conway executed the shot skillfully, it was Shreyas Iyer, positioned at square leg, who made the crucial difference. After the wicket maiden bowled by Siraj ignited the spirit of Team India, and what followed was a negative impact of that spirit.
In the 5th over, Bumrah had conceded just one run from the two balls he had bowled. During the third ball, Bumrah delivered to Ravindra, a length ball angling in from around the wicket. The ball thudded off the pads and went towards the leg side. India promptly appealed for an LBW, but the umpire displayed little interest in the appeal. Fielders, along with the captain, gathered for a brief discussion. Bumrah, however, signaled that the ball was missing the stumps and proceeded to resume his bowling. In a contrasting decision, the Indian captain opted to challenge the umpire's call by initiating a review. Unfortunately, India lost their review as the ball was confirmed to be angling well down the leg side, resulting in a wasted review.
Twitter erupted with applause and praise for Bumrah's wise decision to abstain from the review raising team spirit.
