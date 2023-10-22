IND VS NZ | Twitter applauds Bumrah's indication missing stumps in mid of India's review dilemma

In the 5th over, Bumrah had conceded just one run from the two balls he had bowled. During the third ball, Bumrah delivered to Ravindra, a length ball angling in from around the wicket. The ball thudded off the pads and went towards the leg side. India promptly appealed for an LBW, but the umpire displayed little interest in the appeal. Fielders, along with the captain, gathered for a brief discussion. Bumrah, however, signaled that the ball was missing the stumps and proceeded to resume his bowling. In a contrasting decision, the Indian captain opted to challenge the umpire's call by initiating a review. Unfortunately, India lost their review as the ball was confirmed to be angling well down the leg side, resulting in a wasted review.