IND vs NZ | Twitter buzzes as things get little heated between Rohit and Virat on field

The Indian team made a promising start after choosing to bowl first, effectively restricting New Zealand to a score of 34/2 at the conclusion of the first powerplay in Dharamshala. However, the tide turned in favor of the Kiwis as Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell formed a remarkable partnership. Indian fielders missed crucial opportunities to dismiss them due to costly dropped catches. As a result, the entire Indian team found themselves under pressure, with bowlers conceding runs freely. It was during the mid-overs that both the former captain, Virat Kohli, and the current captain, Rohit Sharma, were observed engaged in animated discussions.