IND vs NZ | Twitter buzzes as things get little heated between Rohit and Virat on field

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

As the most experienced members of the current Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been renowned for their camaraderie, both on and off the field, making pivotal decisions for the team. However, the legends were seen engaging in a somewhat heated exchange on the field on Sunday.

The Indian team made a promising start after choosing to bowl first, effectively restricting New Zealand to a score of 34/2 at the conclusion of the first powerplay in Dharamshala. However, the tide turned in favor of the Kiwis as Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell formed a remarkable partnership. Indian fielders missed crucial opportunities to dismiss them due to costly dropped catches. As a result, the entire Indian team found themselves under pressure, with bowlers conceding runs freely. It was during the mid-overs that both the former captain, Virat Kohli, and the current captain, Rohit Sharma, were observed engaged in animated discussions.

At the conclusion of the 30th over, when the New Zealand scoreboard displayed 160/2, showcasing a robust partnership of 141 runs, a significant moment unfolded. Virat Kohli was observed offering some valuable insights to the current Indian captain, Rohit Sharma. In response, Rohit passionately presented his justifications. This intense exchange between the two cricket legends, revolving around strategic decisions related to bowling and fielding moves made earlier, was captured on video and rapidly circulated on social media. 

Twitter users swiftly took notice of the incident, and fans of both cricket legends expressed their concerns and anxieties regarding the exchange.

 

