IND VS NZ | Twitterati reacts to a seldom-seen occurrence in cricket as game pause due to clouds
Outdoor games like cricket, commonly face disruptions caused by rain, low light, and even storms. However, in a remarkable occurrence in the world of cricket, the match between India and New Zealand was briefly stopped due to clouds that had descended into the Dharamshala stadium on Sunday.
India got off to a promising start in the powerplay after winning the toss but in the subsequent phases of the game, New Zealand's middle-order batsmen, Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell, formed a formidable partnership, amassing a total of 159 runs. As a result, New Zealand concluded their innings at 273, utilizing their allotted 50 overs. India then began their chase with an opening partnership of 71 runs. However, their progress was halted when they lost two quick wickets. Subsequently, as Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer were in the process of stabilizing the innings, an unexpected incident temporarily suspended the gameplay.
In the midst of the 15th over, a noticeable mist began to obscure visibility, likely due to low-hanging clouds in the mountainous region. The teams held a brief discussion and decided to continue the game. However, after eight more deliveries, the weather conditions deteriorated rapidly. The low-hanging clouds and mist had now shrouded the entire ground. New Zealand players appeared displeased, engaging in a conversation with the umpires, and the batsmen also joined the discussion. It appeared that the players were on the verge of leaving the field. A few minutes later, the umpires instructed the players to return to the field and the game resumed.
Twitter quickly became inundated with reactions and opinions regarding this unusual occurrence in the cricket match.
