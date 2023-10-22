IND VS NZ | Twitterati reacts to a seldom-seen occurrence in cricket as game pause due to clouds

In the midst of the 15th over, a noticeable mist began to obscure visibility, likely due to low-hanging clouds in the mountainous region. The teams held a brief discussion and decided to continue the game. However, after eight more deliveries, the weather conditions deteriorated rapidly. The low-hanging clouds and mist had now shrouded the entire ground. New Zealand players appeared displeased, engaging in a conversation with the umpires, and the batsmen also joined the discussion. It appeared that the players were on the verge of leaving the field. A few minutes later, the umpires instructed the players to return to the field and the game resumed.