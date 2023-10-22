WBBL | Grace Harris defies the odds and responds fearlessly to teammate's with broken bat heroics
Batters have a consistent concern about the quality of their cricket bats, often observed switching them between overs to maintain their batting rhythm and comfort. However, in a humorous twist, Grace Harris managed to strike a six even as her bat snapped mid-shot, capturing significant attention.
In a remarkable moment during the 2023 Women's Big Bash League, England's batter Grace Harris astounded spectators by hitting a six despite using a broken bat. When a teammate inquired, "Do you require a replacement, Grace?" she replied confidently, "No, forget it, I can still make the shot." Harris proceeded to launch the ball over long-on, recording one of her 11 sixes and igniting a frenzy of excitement in the stadium.
Throughout the match, Brisbane Heat's innings were completely dominated by Harris, who set a new record for the highest individual score with her exceptional performance. Harris, a right-handed batter, amassed 12 fours and 11 sixes, treating the crowd to an outstanding exhibition of batting prowess. Remarkably, even a change of bats didn't impede her performance. Ultimately, the Brisbane team posted a formidable total of 229 runs while losing 7 wickets in their allotted 20 overs. In response, Perth Scorchers managed to score only 179 runs.
LOL
🗣️ "I need a new bat... nah, stuff it. I'll hit it anyway"— Weber Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) October 22, 2023
Absolute gold from Grace Harris 😂 #WBBL09 pic.twitter.com/ALTwrJOWRH
Stuff it!
View this post on Instagram
CCCC