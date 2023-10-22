WBBL | Grace Harris defies the odds and responds fearlessly to teammate's with broken bat heroics

In a remarkable moment during the 2023 Women's Big Bash League, England's batter Grace Harris astounded spectators by hitting a six despite using a broken bat. When a teammate inquired, "Do you require a replacement, Grace?" she replied confidently, "No, forget it, I can still make the shot." Harris proceeded to launch the ball over long-on, recording one of her 11 sixes and igniting a frenzy of excitement in the stadium.