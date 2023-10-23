PAK vs AFG | Twitter applauds Afghanistan for back-to-back upsets with flawless run-chase against Pakistan
Afghanistan well and truly confirmed they're here to stay on the big stage in Chennai on Monday with an 8-wicket bashing of Pakistan, thus claiming their second win of World Cup 2023. The spin-heavy side restricted their rivals to a par 282 before their top three each scored fifties to etch history.
After opting to bat first, Pakistan got off to an uncharacteristically quick start as Imam ul Haq and Abdullah Shafique accumulated 56 runs in the first 10 overs, the latter striking the team's first two maximums in the powerplay in 2023. However, Imam fell victim to Azmatullah Omarzai immediately after the fielding restrictions ended, thus inviting the Afghan spin quartet of Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Mohammad Nabi to take control on a slow Chepauk track. Even though Babar Azam helped put on 54 for the second wicket, the partnership ate up 74 balls before Abdullah departed for a drawn-out 58. Mohammad Rizwan followed suit less than three overs later while Saud Shakeel could not convert his start into a substantial score. With the run rate reeling well below five, the skipper finally accelerated with a couple of boundaries but succumbed to Noor in the process for a 92-ball 74, as the left-arm wrist spinner recorded career-best figures of 3/49. Thus in control at 206/5 and eight overs to go, Afghanistan failed to close out the innings and conceded 76 runs thereon. Iftikhar Ahmed was the destructor-in-chief with his blitzkrieg of 40 at a strike rate of 148.14, and was ably supported by Shadab Khan's 40 to set a target of 283.
In response, Rahmanullah Gurbaaz and Ibrahim Zadran dealt with the new ball in boundaries, racing to 60 without loss at the end of the first powerplay. Pakistan's spinners proved to be no match for the rival duo either, allowing the team 100 to be brought up in the 16th over itself which became 130 by the time Babar handed the ball to his ace pacer Shaheen Afridi in the 22nd over. The speedster struck gold with the very first ball of his second spell, sending Gurbaz back to the hut for 65 off just 53 balls. Although the breakthrough helped rein in the run rate, wickets remained an issue. The next scalp came in the form of Zadran in the 34th over who missed out on a maiden World Cup ton by just 13 runs. Nevertheless, his 113-ball knock had set the stage for a successful chase with the equation reading 92 runs from 99 balls. Rahmat Shah (77) and skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (48) ensured there were no jitters in the race to the finish and sealed an 8-wicket triumph with an over to spare, thus recording their first ODI win against the storied rivals.
Decode!
Can anyone decode why Iftikhar talking to himself?? pic.twitter.com/s403tYWTh0— 24 (@Chilled_Yogi) October 24, 2023
Big win
Yesterday India defeated New Zealand.— Jai Upadhyay (@jay_upadhyay14) October 23, 2023
Today Afghanistan defeated Pakistan.
Tomorrow is Vijya Dashmi.#PAKvsAFG pic.twitter.com/3mfsgnuBwv
Impressive win
Kudos to Afghanistan on their impressive victory! Great intent shown by all the players! #CWC23 #PAKvAFG— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) October 23, 2023
Just wow
Wow, Afghanistan. I thought the win over England was their biggest day on a cricket ground. But this run-chase might even top that. Take them seriously because the maturity they showed today was so admirable. I am voting for this over the England game.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 23, 2023
Not litreally though
Taliban boys in Afghanistan will be having a blast tonight 😂💥— Danish Sait (@DanishSait) October 23, 2023
Well played
Well played, Afghanistan 👏👏— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 23, 2023
Shouldn’t call it an upset anymore…right?? England the other day…Pakistan today. The best part about this win is the fact that it’s come in a run-chase. #PakvAfg #CWC23
1st time ever
This is the FIRST time Afghanistan🇦🇫 beat Pakistan🇵🇰 in ODI cricket (total 8 matches). pic.twitter.com/7hwkuGEyWK— Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) October 23, 2023
What a chase
We talk about Afghanistan and we talk about spin. About defending like they did against England. But this, today, is an outstanding run-chase; one of the best in the tournament. Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran were outstanding but my star is Rahmat Shah for the calmness and maturity in…— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 23, 2023
LOL
Afghanistan batters to Pakistani bowlers today. 🤣#PAKvsAFG #PKMKBForever#PKMKBpic.twitter.com/q7xRmSBtn9— Shivani (@shivani_45D) October 23, 2023
Bad day
23rd October isn’t quite the day for Pakistan. MCG last year, Chennai tonight .. What a historic moment for Afghanistan .. Held an edge with their bowling but the batting’s done a clinical job. Didn’t break a sweat in the chase .. #AFGvPAK— Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) October 23, 2023
Emotional
Emotional Afghanistan coach Trott after the win, the group under him is writing new history.#PAKvsAFG— VINEETH𓃵🦖 (@sololoveee) October 23, 2023
pic.twitter.com/4AAwrXTrBe