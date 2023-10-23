More Options

PAK vs AFG | Twitter applauds Afghanistan for back-to-back upsets with flawless run-chase against Pakistan

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Afghanistan well and truly confirmed they're here to stay on the big stage in Chennai on Monday with an 8-wicket bashing of Pakistan, thus claiming their second win of World Cup 2023. The spin-heavy side restricted their rivals to a par 282 before their top three each scored fifties to etch history.

After opting to bat first, Pakistan got off to an uncharacteristically quick start as Imam ul Haq and Abdullah Shafique accumulated 56 runs in the first 10 overs, the latter striking the team's first two maximums in the powerplay in 2023. However, Imam fell victim to Azmatullah Omarzai immediately after the fielding restrictions ended, thus inviting the Afghan spin quartet of Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Mohammad Nabi to take control on a slow Chepauk track. Even though Babar Azam helped put on 54 for the second wicket, the partnership ate up 74 balls before Abdullah departed for a drawn-out 58. Mohammad Rizwan followed suit less than three overs later while Saud Shakeel could not convert his start into a substantial score. With the run rate reeling well below five, the skipper finally accelerated with a couple of boundaries but succumbed to Noor in the process for a 92-ball 74, as the left-arm wrist spinner recorded career-best figures of 3/49. Thus in control at 206/5 and eight overs to go, Afghanistan failed to close out the innings and conceded 76 runs thereon. Iftikhar Ahmed was the destructor-in-chief with his blitzkrieg of 40 at a strike rate of 148.14, and was ably supported by Shadab Khan's 40 to set a target of 283.

In response, Rahmanullah Gurbaaz and Ibrahim Zadran dealt with the new ball in boundaries, racing to 60 without loss at the end of the first powerplay. Pakistan's spinners proved to be no match for the rival duo either, allowing the team 100 to be brought up in the 16th over itself which became 130 by the time Babar handed the ball to his ace pacer Shaheen Afridi in the 22nd over. The speedster struck gold with the very first ball of his second spell, sending Gurbaz back to the hut for 65 off just 53 balls. Although the breakthrough helped rein in the run rate, wickets remained an issue. The next scalp came in the form of Zadran in the 34th over who missed out on a maiden World Cup ton by just 13 runs. Nevertheless, his 113-ball knock had set the stage for a successful chase with the equation reading 92 runs from 99 balls. Rahmat Shah (77) and skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (48) ensured there were no jitters in the race to the finish and sealed an 8-wicket triumph with an over to spare, thus recording their first ODI win against the storied rivals.

