PAK vs AFG | Twitter applauds Afghanistan for back-to-back upsets with flawless run-chase against Pakistan

In response, Rahmanullah Gurbaaz and Ibrahim Zadran dealt with the new ball in boundaries, racing to 60 without loss at the end of the first powerplay. Pakistan's spinners proved to be no match for the rival duo either, allowing the team 100 to be brought up in the 16th over itself which became 130 by the time Babar handed the ball to his ace pacer Shaheen Afridi in the 22nd over. The speedster struck gold with the very first ball of his second spell, sending Gurbaz back to the hut for 65 off just 53 balls. Although the breakthrough helped rein in the run rate, wickets remained an issue. The next scalp came in the form of Zadran in the 34th over who missed out on a maiden World Cup ton by just 13 runs. Nevertheless, his 113-ball knock had set the stage for a successful chase with the equation reading 92 runs from 99 balls. Rahmat Shah (77) and skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (48) ensured there were no jitters in the race to the finish and sealed an 8-wicket triumph with an over to spare, thus recording their first ODI win against the storied rivals.