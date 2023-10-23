PAK vs AFG | Twitter in awe as Babar's respectful rejection of Nabi leads to wholesome moment on field
Babar Azam's heartfelt gesture on Monday won the heart of the online cricket fraternity|
PCB
The rivalry between Pakistan and Afghanistan has emerged as a prominent feud in cricket of late with players being involved in heated altercations in the past. But in the World Cup game between the Asian sides, a heartfelt moment involving Babar Azam and Mohammed Nabi created a lot of buzz online.
In the 2023 World Cup encounter between Pakistan and Afghanistan at Chepauk, the Men in Green won the toss and elected to bat first. Babar Azam, who was struggling to get amongst the runs, showed his class to register a sensational half-century. He notched up 74 runs off 92 balls on the spin-friendly surface and helped his team post 282 runs in 50 overs. During his well-compiled knock, the Pakistan skipper showed a beautiful gesture towards Afghan veteran Mohammed Nabi.
During his knock, Babar opened his gloves to tie his shoelaces at the non-striker’s end. While he was doing so, Nabi, who was in the middle of a brilliant spell, came to the Pakistan captain and tried to save the ace batter some trouble by kneeling down to tie the laces himself. However, Babar respectfully rejected Nabi’s assistance, turning away from him despite the Afghan’s insistence. Nabi could not help but break into a grin before patting his counterpart’s back in acknowledgment. This heartwarming gesture captured the attention of a lot of netizens as fans took to Twitter to hail the Pakistan captain’s gesture.
BROMANCE!
Babar Azam didn’t let Mohd Nabi tie his shoe lace. #AFGvPAK pic.twitter.com/d0DqifgxGy— Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952_) October 23, 2023
That was wholsesome to watch!
This was a beautiful gesture. Babar Azam didn't let Nabi tie his shoe laces out of respect and removed his gloves instead to tie his shoe lace. ❤️💯 #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/UFMehoyGmZ— Saif Ahmed 🇧🇩 (@saifahmed75) October 23, 2023
That's how you respect elders!
World Cup 2023 : Mohammad Nabi stops mid-action to warn Babar Azam for non-striker’s end run-out during PAK vs AFG clashhttps://t.co/Wg3I7HwA2y— ashish gupta (@aashishexpert) October 23, 2023
Massive respect.
Babar Azam didn't allow Mohammad Nabi to tie his shoe as a mark of respect 💚#PAKvsAFG | #PAKvAFG | #CWC23 | #INDvNZ | #PAKvsAFG | #CricketTwitter | #النصر_ضمك | #CWC2023 | #PakistanCricketTeam | #Pakistan | #ViratKohli𓃵 | #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/3fu0bxEs2F— Usman Awan (@mutzoologist) October 23, 2023
This what we love to watch in cricket!
Respecting Babar Azam to Nabi #BabarAzam𓃵 #iftikhar #CWC23 https://t.co/btpWo2uLha— Asfand kaimkhani #🇵🇸❤ (@asfi_KK) October 23, 2023
We love you Babar!
Babar azam not letting muhammad nabi tie he's shoe less / respect your senior Even if it is opposite side 💖🇵🇰🤝🏻🇦🇫 #PAKvAFG #BabarAzam𓃵 pic.twitter.com/PEXbFsjLjj— AZHAR ALI (@IMEERHASSAN) October 23, 2023
This sport is something different!
Babar Azam didn't allow Mohammad Nabi to tie his shoe as a mark of respect 💚#PAKvsAFG #BabarAzam𓃵 pic.twitter.com/1INauusb7n— noshaba 🇵🇸 (@Noshaba_vibes) October 23, 2023
Qualities of GOAT Babar!
Massive Respect for Skipper Babar Azam as he didn't allow Mohammad Nabi to tie his shoe as a mark when he was batting today 😍♥️#PAKvsAFG pic.twitter.com/qJUn0gZCk4— Hamxa 🏏🇵🇰 (@hamxashahbax21) October 23, 2023
Nabi is such kind human!
Babar Azam didn't allow Mohammad Nabi to tie his shoe as a mark of respect 💚#BabarAzam𓃵 #PAKvAFG pic.twitter.com/U90TnZwJSN— Scout OP (@scoutopp69) October 23, 2023
Why cricket we love?
Babar azam not letting muhammad nabi tie he's shoe less / respect your senior Even if it is opposite side 💖🇵🇰🤝🏻🇦🇫 #PAKvAFG #BabarAzam𓃵 pic.twitter.com/PEXbFsjLjj— AZHAR ALI (@IMEERHASSAN) October 23, 2023