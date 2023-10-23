More Options

PAK vs AFG | Twitter in awe as Babar's respectful rejection of Nabi leads to wholesome moment on field

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Babar Azam's heartfelt gesture on Monday won the heart of the online cricket fraternity

The rivalry between Pakistan and Afghanistan has emerged as a prominent feud in cricket of late with players being involved in heated altercations in the past. But in the World Cup game between the Asian sides, a heartfelt moment involving Babar Azam and Mohammed Nabi created a lot of buzz online.

In the 2023 World Cup encounter between Pakistan and Afghanistan at Chepauk, the Men in Green won the toss and elected to bat first. Babar Azam, who was struggling to get amongst the runs, showed his class to register a sensational half-century. He notched up 74 runs off 92 balls on the spin-friendly surface and helped his team post 282 runs in 50 overs. During his well-compiled knock, the Pakistan skipper showed a beautiful gesture towards Afghan veteran Mohammed Nabi.

During his knock, Babar opened his gloves to tie his shoelaces at the non-striker’s end. While he was doing so, Nabi, who was in the middle of a brilliant spell, came to the Pakistan captain and tried to save the ace batter some trouble by kneeling down to tie the laces himself. However, Babar respectfully rejected Nabi’s assistance, turning away from him despite the Afghan’s insistence. Nabi could not help but break into a grin before patting his counterpart’s back in acknowledgment. This heartwarming gesture captured the attention of a lot of netizens as fans took to Twitter to hail the Pakistan captain’s gesture.

BROMANCE!

That was wholsesome to watch!

That's how you respect elders!

Massive respect.

This what we love to watch in cricket!

We love you Babar!

This sport is something different!

Qualities of GOAT Babar!

Nabi is such kind human!

Why cricket we love?

