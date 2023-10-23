PAK vs AFG | Twitter in awe as Babar's respectful rejection of Nabi leads to wholesome moment on field

During his knock, Babar opened his gloves to tie his shoelaces at the non-striker’s end. While he was doing so, Nabi, who was in the middle of a brilliant spell, came to the Pakistan captain and tried to save the ace batter some trouble by kneeling down to tie the laces himself. However, Babar respectfully rejected Nabi’s assistance, turning away from him despite the Afghan’s insistence. Nabi could not help but break into a grin before patting his counterpart’s back in acknowledgment. This heartwarming gesture captured the attention of a lot of netizens as fans took to Twitter to hail the Pakistan captain’s gesture.