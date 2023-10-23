PAK vs AFG | Twitter reacts as 'cramp expert' Rizwan jovially plays doctor to ailing Afghan batters

Pakistan batted first against Afghanistan at the MA Chidambaram Stadium and posted 282 runs on the board as Babar Azam top-scored with 74. Afghanistan, in response, were up for the challenge and put up a valiant show to chase down the target. Rahmat, one of the vital cogs of the batting line-up, showed his class to notch up a match-winning half-century. However, he struggled with cramps in the hot conditions on offers during his gritty innings when an unlikely savior came to his rescue. Mohammad Rizwan showed a heartwarming gesture as he jovially came to the aid of the Afghan batter.