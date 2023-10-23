More Options

PAK vs AFG | Twitter reacts as 'cramp expert' Rizwan jovially plays doctor to ailing Afghan batters

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Mohammad Rizwan was all smiles hwile coming to the aid of rival batsmen on Monday

The duty of stretching out the legs of batsmen dealing with cramps often falls upon the wicket-keeper but few in the business have been as acclaimed as Mohammad Rizwan. With the Afghans struggling in humid Chennai, Rizwan played the role of a ‘cramp specialist’ much to Twitter’s delight.

Pakistan batted first against Afghanistan at the MA Chidambaram Stadium and posted 282 runs on the board as Babar Azam top-scored with 74. Afghanistan, in response, were up for the challenge and put up a valiant show to chase down the target. Rahmat, one of the vital cogs of the batting line-up, showed his class to notch up a match-winning half-century. However, he struggled with cramps in the hot conditions on offers during his gritty innings when an unlikely savior came to his rescue. Mohammad Rizwan showed a heartwarming gesture as he jovially came to the aid of the Afghan batter.

At the end of the 37th over, Rahmat, lay down on the grass with cramps while the Pakistan’s leadership group were in a huddle discussing their plans. Seeing the batter in pain, Rizwan, who himself had fought with intense cramps in the match against Sri Lanka and offered assistance to Rahmanullah Gurbaz earlier in Afghanistan’s innings, enthusiastically rushed over to help Rahmat before the physio came out. Rizwan’s heartfelt gesture went viral on social media as Twitter was flooded with reactions.

