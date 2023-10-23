PAK vs AFG | Twitter reacts as 'cramp expert' Rizwan jovially plays doctor to ailing Afghan batters
Mohammad Rizwan was all smiles hwile coming to the aid of rival batsmen on Monday|
PCB
The duty of stretching out the legs of batsmen dealing with cramps often falls upon the wicket-keeper but few in the business have been as acclaimed as Mohammad Rizwan. With the Afghans struggling in humid Chennai, Rizwan played the role of a ‘cramp specialist’ much to Twitter’s delight.
Pakistan batted first against Afghanistan at the MA Chidambaram Stadium and posted 282 runs on the board as Babar Azam top-scored with 74. Afghanistan, in response, were up for the challenge and put up a valiant show to chase down the target. Rahmat, one of the vital cogs of the batting line-up, showed his class to notch up a match-winning half-century. However, he struggled with cramps in the hot conditions on offers during his gritty innings when an unlikely savior came to his rescue. Mohammad Rizwan showed a heartwarming gesture as he jovially came to the aid of the Afghan batter.
At the end of the 37th over, Rahmat, lay down on the grass with cramps while the Pakistan’s leadership group were in a huddle discussing their plans. Seeing the batter in pain, Rizwan, who himself had fought with intense cramps in the match against Sri Lanka and offered assistance to Rahmanullah Gurbaz earlier in Afghanistan’s innings, enthusiastically rushed over to help Rahmat before the physio came out. Rizwan’s heartfelt gesture went viral on social media as Twitter was flooded with reactions.
Dr. Rizwan, always there for cramps!
October 23, 2023
lovely
DOCTOR RIZWAN IS TREATING HIS PATIENTS lovely moment doctor saab#PAKvsAFG pic.twitter.com/yD7zLTEDDU— Talha Umar (@BABARAZAMFANS11) October 23, 2023
Hakeem saab
hakeem rizwan cramps wala pic.twitter.com/FSvD9uVFHA— Rauftar🇵🇸 (@arubah56) October 23, 2023
Humble!
No one is talking about Rizwan's humble behaviour. He rushed to Rehmat whenever he got cramps. Gem of a person💎. You may not agree to some of his opinions but appreciate this gesture 🙌. #PAKvsAFG— Ashi Gupta🇵🇸 (@AshiGupta245558) October 23, 2023
Loving it
Loving RIZWAN today.....his sportsmanship 🫡— चाटुकार-पत्रकार (@Aight_cuz) October 23, 2023
His struggle with cramps against srilanka...
Today his support to afganistan player.
Might loose the match but won 💕#PAKvsAFG #AFGvPAK #ICCCricketWorldCup
Yeah!
Rizwan is so happy to oblige and attend to that call from Rahmat to deal his cramps.#CricketTwitter #CWC23 #AFGvsPAK #CricketWorldCup— Saran R S (@CricaholicJammy) October 23, 2023
Always there
whenever a player gets cramps on legs , Le rizwan : pic.twitter.com/WnvQg8a220— •⊹٭𝚉𝚎𝚎𝚗𝚊𝚝٭⊹• (@ZEENA_56) October 23, 2023
Expert
#PAKvsAFG #CWC— Somenath Paul (@Somenath_IND) October 23, 2023
Afghanistan batters facing cramps.
Mohammad Rizwan: pic.twitter.com/gbRc7M9vi4
Cramp expert
Dr rizwan cramps expert 😅#AFGvPAK #PAKvsAFG #Pakistan— Sakib mkdm (@Sakibmkd) October 23, 2023
Surprised
Rizwan surprised that he's not the one with the cramps— Aj (@iambored24_7) October 23, 2023