PAK vs AFG | Twitter reacts to Babar and Afridi 's ecstatic applause after first powerplay six in 1362 balls
Abdullah Shafique launches a pull into the stands|
Rarely has Pakistan been short of explosive batsmen and perhaps never have they been lacking in an aspect in which even the associate nations excel. However, such was the case in recent times with the side managing no sixes in powerplays in 2023 until Abdullah Shafique ended the drought on Monday.
Pakistan chose to bat first on a dry Chepauk surface against Afghanistan and managed to make optimum use of a crucial powerplay by racing to 56 without loss at the end of 10 overs. Openers Imam ul Haque and Abdullah Shafique took on the bowlers whenever an opportunity arose in much contrast to the recent precedent but still lacked the explosive fervour showcased by the other contenders for the title. Pakistan was the only side of the 23 nations to have played ODIs in 2023 to not clear the fence in the first phase of fielding restrictions despite boasting of stroke-making openers such as Shafique and Fakhar Zaman in their ranks. However, the long-awaited moment when they broke the shackles finally arrived in the fifth over, much to the delight of the dugout.
Naveen-ul-Haq steamed in for his third over of the opening spell and was greeted with a neat clip for four on the second ball by Shafique. The speedster responded by banging one in short, hoping to catch his counterpart off-guard but Shafique seemed to be on the lurk for just that sort of delivery. He rocked onto his backfoot and pulled the ball off his shoulders with disdain, depositing the Kookaburra well into the stands. It was Pakistan's first six in the powerplays in 23 games and their first in 2023, explaining the fervent applause that followed in the camp led by an exuberant Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi.
Now that the drought was over, the Men in Green did not take long to double their tally as Shafique danced down the track against Mujeeb Ur Rahman in the eighth over before elegantly directing the ball over mid-off and beyond the ropes. Twitterati was quick to congratulate the side on ending their bizarre slump and in style.
