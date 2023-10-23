PAK vs AFG | Twitter reacts to Babar and Afridi 's ecstatic applause after first powerplay six in 1362 balls

Pakistan chose to bat first on a dry Chepauk surface against Afghanistan and managed to make optimum use of a crucial powerplay by racing to 56 without loss at the end of 10 overs. Openers Imam ul Haque and Abdullah Shafique took on the bowlers whenever an opportunity arose in much contrast to the recent precedent but still lacked the explosive fervour showcased by the other contenders for the title. Pakistan was the only side of the 23 nations to have played ODIs in 2023 to not clear the fence in the first phase of fielding restrictions despite boasting of stroke-making openers such as Shafique and Fakhar Zaman in their ranks. However, the long-awaited moment when they broke the shackles finally arrived in the fifth over, much to the delight of the dugout.