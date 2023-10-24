BAN vs SA | Twitter in splits as Shoriful ruins jaffa to dismiss Hendricks with sketchy impersonation of Hrithik Roshan
Shoriful Islam was on song with his bowling on Tuesday but not so much with his dancing|
ICC
There have been times when a bowler's celebration after taking a wicket has brought theatre to the cricket field. However, a unique instance occurred during the clash between South Africa and Bangladesh when Shoriful Islam’s attempted dance celebration went hilariously wrong to create buzz online.
When Bangladesh locked horns with South Africa at the Wankhede Stadium, the Proteas won the toss and decided to bat first. They got off to a positive start, with the openers amassing 33 runs in the first six overs. Bangladesh were in need of a wicket to dent the opposition’s progress and Shoriful Islam delivered exactly the same. He castled Reeza Hendricks with a beauty and drew first blood. However, the ace pacer ruined the moment with a vague impersonation of Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan.
On the first ball of the seventh over, Shoriful pitched the ball on good length that nipped back significantly into Hendricks and breached the batter’s defence. The left-arm pacer was ecstatic about knocking over the South African batter and during the celebration, he tried to emulate Hrithik’s hook step from the ‘Ek Pal ka Jeena’ song. However, he got nowhere close to performing the dance move by the superstar actor, only managing to execute it in spirit.
The Bangladesh speedster’s imitation of Hrithik unsurprisingly went viral on social media and many fans on Twitter shared their reactions to the same.
October 24, 2023
Shoriful Islam doing 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' dance step after picking up a wicket#SAvsBANpic.twitter.com/tHhcMfWIvf— VINEETH𓃵🦖 (@sololoveee) October 24, 2023
After picking up Reeza Hendricks' wicket, Shoriful Islam celebrates by doing a Hrithik Roshan's iconic dance step#HrithikRoshan #ReezaHendricks #ShorifulIslam #Wicket #WorldCup #DanceStep #Meme #SkyExch— Shobhit Kumar (@Shobhit110198) October 24, 2023
#SAvBAN pic.twitter.com/nzV0camZlo
Shoriful Islam doing 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' dance step after picking up a wicket.#SAvsBAN #Bangladesh #ICCCricketWorldCup #cwc— Shobhit Kumar (@Shobhit110198) October 24, 2023
#SAvsBAN pic.twitter.com/qR11I0lYcb
Shoriful Roshan.— Soochin 🏏 (@cricdrugs) October 24, 2023
Shoriful Islam doing 'Ek pal ka jeena' Dance step after taking a Wicket pf Reza Hendricks.#SAvsBAN #ICCCricketWorldCup pic.twitter.com/mAadLd3kzm— पीएम (@kindpm19) October 24, 2023
Shoriful Islam does Hrithik Roshan dance step after dismissing Reeza Hendricks on 12 runs. pic.twitter.com/gaR002Jcaw— Rizwan 🇮🇳 (@Rizwan18Cricket) October 24, 2023
Shoriful Hritik Roshan dance nice 😍😍😍🤣 celebration #SAvsBAN— Benaambadsha (@Viking1h) October 24, 2023
🏏🕺 Shoriful Islam just took his first wicket and celebrated in style with some Hrithik Roshan dance moves! #CWC2023 #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/Cdfmh8GS1w— Syed Sami 🇧🇩 (@SyedFeed) October 24, 2023
What A Bowl 🔥— 𝐘𝐀𝐒𝐇 ²⁵¹⁴ ꨄ︎ || 𝐈𝐂𝐓 𝐅𝐓𝐖 🇮🇳💙 || (@Inrovert_ankii6) October 24, 2023
Shoriful 🥵🔥