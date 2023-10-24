BAN vs SA | Twitter in splits as Shoriful ruins jaffa to dismiss Hendricks with sketchy impersonation of Hrithik Roshan

When Bangladesh locked horns with South Africa at the Wankhede Stadium, the Proteas won the toss and decided to bat first. They got off to a positive start, with the openers amassing 33 runs in the first six overs. Bangladesh were in need of a wicket to dent the opposition’s progress and Shoriful Islam delivered exactly the same. He castled Reeza Hendricks with a beauty and drew first blood. However, the ace pacer ruined the moment with a vague impersonation of Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan.