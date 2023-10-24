More Options

BAN vs SA | Twitter lauds power-packed South Africa’s sensational 149-run thrashing of Bangladesh

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Quinton de Kock's exuberant knock of 174 set up the stage for a dominant Proteas performance

South Africa put up yet another dominant display in the ICC World Cup 2023 as they hammered Bangladesh by 149 runs at Wankhede on Tuesday. After posting a massive total of 382 runs on the back of a sensational Quinton de Kock knock of 174, the Proteas bowled out the Bangla Tigers for 233.

South Africa got off to a positive start after electing to bat first and scored 33 runs in the first six overs. But Bangladesh soon bounced back by dismissing Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen in quick succession, ensuring the Proteas were restricted to 44 in the first powerplay. However, Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram steadied the ship and helped their team breach the 100-run mark in the 21st over. Markram departed after scoring a half-century in the 31st over with the scorecard reading 167, thus allowing the southpaw to join hands with Heinrich Klaasen and put opposition bowlers under the pump. de Kock scored his third century of the 2023 World Cup as South Africa piled on 238 runs in 40 overs and carnage ensued. The duo went berserk in the following overs, crossing 300 in the 44th over itself. Though de Kock was dismissed for 174, Klaasen continued the onslaught and amassed 90 runs off just 49 balls. David Miller’s 34-run cameo further contributed to the 144 runs scored by Proteas off the last 60 balls, resulting in a total of 382/5.

Chasing the massive total, Bangladesh had a terrible start and lost three wickets in the first powerplay while scoring just 35 runs. The South African bowlers continued to chip in with scalps at regular intervals and reduced Shakib Al Hasan & Co. to 81/6 in 22 overs. The match effectively done and dusted, Mahmudullah offered some resistance and stitched together handy partnerships with lower-order batters. The veteran batter took the opposition bowlers to the cleaners early on before building to a sensational century. Mahmudullah ended up with 111 runs off as many balls and helped push Bangladesh's total over 200. Eventually, the Bangla Tigers were bowled out on 233 in 46.4 overs and courtesy of the convincing 149-run win, South Africa rose to the second spot in the points table with four wins in five games. 

