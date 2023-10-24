BAN vs SA | Twitter lauds power-packed South Africa’s sensational 149-run thrashing of Bangladesh
Quinton de Kock's exuberant knock of 174 set up the stage for a dominant Proteas performance|
ICC
South Africa put up yet another dominant display in the ICC World Cup 2023 as they hammered Bangladesh by 149 runs at Wankhede on Tuesday. After posting a massive total of 382 runs on the back of a sensational Quinton de Kock knock of 174, the Proteas bowled out the Bangla Tigers for 233.
South Africa got off to a positive start after electing to bat first and scored 33 runs in the first six overs. But Bangladesh soon bounced back by dismissing Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen in quick succession, ensuring the Proteas were restricted to 44 in the first powerplay. However, Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram steadied the ship and helped their team breach the 100-run mark in the 21st over. Markram departed after scoring a half-century in the 31st over with the scorecard reading 167, thus allowing the southpaw to join hands with Heinrich Klaasen and put opposition bowlers under the pump. de Kock scored his third century of the 2023 World Cup as South Africa piled on 238 runs in 40 overs and carnage ensued. The duo went berserk in the following overs, crossing 300 in the 44th over itself. Though de Kock was dismissed for 174, Klaasen continued the onslaught and amassed 90 runs off just 49 balls. David Miller’s 34-run cameo further contributed to the 144 runs scored by Proteas off the last 60 balls, resulting in a total of 382/5.
Chasing the massive total, Bangladesh had a terrible start and lost three wickets in the first powerplay while scoring just 35 runs. The South African bowlers continued to chip in with scalps at regular intervals and reduced Shakib Al Hasan & Co. to 81/6 in 22 overs. The match effectively done and dusted, Mahmudullah offered some resistance and stitched together handy partnerships with lower-order batters. The veteran batter took the opposition bowlers to the cleaners early on before building to a sensational century. Mahmudullah ended up with 111 runs off as many balls and helped push Bangladesh's total over 200. Eventually, the Bangla Tigers were bowled out on 233 in 46.4 overs and courtesy of the convincing 149-run win, South Africa rose to the second spot in the points table with four wins in five games.
Bang on
That is why I said South Africa is the new England.....— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 24, 2023
Beast
South Africa is a beast while batting first. India are the best chasers in this tournament. Kolkata could witness the best game of the tournament if both teams decide to stick to their guns and choose accordingly.— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 24, 2023
5th November.
Eden Gardens. #CWC23
That would be interesting
We want the chance to bowl at South Africa in an ODI to see if we could keep them to under 1,000. #realisticgoals— Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) October 24, 2023
Dangerous
Batting first South Africa is the most dangerous side… under light their bowling gets the wings… #SAvsBAN— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 24, 2023
Proteas on the move
South Africa beat Bangladesh by 149 Runs and move to the second place with +2.37 NRR displacing New Zealand#SAvBAN #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/Tfn2dSdZvA— Abhijeet ♞ (@TheYorkerBall) October 24, 2023
Good one
Going by the current form, India, South Africa and New Zealand should make it to the semi finals of #ICCCricketWorldCup. 4th place is open and multiple contenders are eyeing it.— Kanishka Dhibar, FRM (@kkdhibar) October 24, 2023
Good to see crowd is pouring in even for neutral matches. #Cricket
Time will tell
This clearly shows that SA is weaker bowling unit and this would definitely make them struggle against India…South Africa 🇿🇦 desperately need to worry abt their bowling if not they wil choke in semi-final… #SAvBAN #SouthAfrican #CricketWorldCup #ICCCricketWorldCup— Aftu (@aftu_twts) October 24, 2023
LOL
bichari south africa top 4 ke baad choke krege ☹️— Mannat (@thandrakhleyar) October 24, 2023
Thumping win!
South Africa has a thumping victory over Bangladesh.. Sweet revenge for the last World Cup loss— TheCricketRant (@TheCricketRant) October 24, 2023
Win by 149 runs#RSAvsBAN #BANvsSA #CWC23INDIA
Flashbacks
Reminds me of 1996. South Africa win every single group game only to bottle it in the 1st KO game. https://t.co/sP5QQDtX2g— Rivaldos bicycleKick (@FCB1mrankhan) October 24, 2023