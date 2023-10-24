BAN vs SA | Twitter lauds power-packed South Africa’s sensational 149-run thrashing of Bangladesh

South Africa got off to a positive start after electing to bat first and scored 33 runs in the first six overs. But Bangladesh soon bounced back by dismissing Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen in quick succession, ensuring the Proteas were restricted to 44 in the first powerplay. However, Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram steadied the ship and helped their team breach the 100-run mark in the 21st over. Markram departed after scoring a half-century in the 31st over with the scorecard reading 167, thus allowing the southpaw to join hands with Heinrich Klaasen and put opposition bowlers under the pump. de Kock scored his third century of the 2023 World Cup as South Africa piled on 238 runs in 40 overs and carnage ensued. The duo went berserk in the following overs, crossing 300 in the 44th over itself. Though de Kock was dismissed for 174, Klaasen continued the onslaught and amassed 90 runs off just 49 balls. David Miller’s 34-run cameo further contributed to the 144 runs scored by Proteas off the last 60 balls, resulting in a total of 382/5.