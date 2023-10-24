BAN vs SA | Twitter reacts to Mahmudullah's stern warning to Jansen after slapping away nasty bumper
Mahmudullah was miffed by a Marco Jansen bouncer having previously suffered a blow on the head|
The World Cup so far has witnessed the majority of games being decided early in the second inning, leading to tensions quietly fizzling out. While the former part held true for the clash on Tuesday, affairs remained heated between the Tigers and Proteas even in the dying embers of the game.
Chasing a mammoth target of 383, Bangladesh's hopes seemed all but over by the time Mahmudullah walked into bat at 42/4 following a disastrous powerplay for his side. Nevertheless, the veteran built over his good form in the tournament with another valiant innings and emerged as a one-man army for his side amidst a comprehensive Proteas domination. Despite the result being a foregone conclusion, Mahmudullah's resistance ended up sparking some tension in the opposition camp given that NRR remains a crucial factor and matters truly came to a head in the 36th over.
Mahmudullah had just registered his half-century when Marco Jansen took the ball in hand for his sixth over and began well with three successive dots. However, the batter broke the shackles on the ensuing delivery with a handsome pull shot for four. The 6'9" left-arm quick responded by banging the ball even further back on the pitch, extracting lethal bounce from an otherwise docile surface which seemed to spell doom for Mahmudullah who had made the unfortunate mistake of pre-emptively dancing down the track. Even so, the 37-year-old stuck to his guns and wildly swung his bat at it, managing a thick top edge that flew over the wicket-keeper's head for four.
Mahmudullah was evidently perturbed by Jansen's tactics, considering Gerald Coetzee had struck the batter flush on the helmet earlier in the innings following which he had looked in considerable pain. Not one to back down, Mahmudullah gave Jansen a piece of his mind while the bowler turned around to return to his mark who fired back with some heated words of his own. The feud followed over to the next delivery when Mahmudullah, having run a single to get to the non-striker's end, continued to engage with the youngster, leading to unexpected entertainment for Twitterati in an otherwise dull stage of the one-sided encounter.
