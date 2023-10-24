BAN vs SA | Twitter reacts to Mahmudullah's stern warning to Jansen after slapping away nasty bumper

Mahmudullah had just registered his half-century when Marco Jansen took the ball in hand for his sixth over and began well with three successive dots. However, the batter broke the shackles on the ensuing delivery with a handsome pull shot for four. The 6'9" left-arm quick responded by banging the ball even further back on the pitch, extracting lethal bounce from an otherwise docile surface which seemed to spell doom for Mahmudullah who had made the unfortunate mistake of pre-emptively dancing down the track. Even so, the 37-year-old stuck to his guns and wildly swung his bat at it, managing a thick top edge that flew over the wicket-keeper's head for four.