AUS vs NED | Twitter criticize conservative Smith for almost selling Warner down the river
David Warner and Steve Smith are two of the all-time greats in Australian cricket and know their game pretty well, having played together for a substantial period. However, when Australia faced the Netherlands in the 2023 World Cup, the rare instance occurred as Smith almost cost Warner his wicket.
In the encounter between Australia and the Netherlands at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, the Aussies won the toss and opted to bat. Pat Cummins & Co. did not have a great start as they lost in-form Mitchell Marsh in the fourth over. However, the duo of Warner and Smith joined hands and steadied Australia’s innings. But during their partnership, there was an instance where Smith’s conservativeness nearly broke the partnership.
On the first ball of the 17th over, Warner patted Colin Ackermann’s good-length delivery fired into the leg stump to the left of the mid-wicket region and set off for a single. However, Smith who was ball-watching, answered his fellow teammate’s call at the moment but changed his mind with Warner already halfway down the track. As a result, both batters ended up being at the non-striker end. Luckily for the southpaw, Max O’ Dowd, who was the fielder at mid-wicket, fumbled and this helped Warner get back to the striker’s end. Warner was furious at this and signalled the same to Smith. The run seemed there for the taking but Smith, who has been mediocre with the bat of late, was quite hesitant and almost resulted in Warner’s departure.
Seeing the incident, fans created a lot of buzz on the internet and took to Twitter to react to the same.
Misunderstanding at its best
October 25, 2023
Would Smith drown Warner
Not for the first time Smith would have sold Warner down the river.#AUSvNED #CWC23— Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) October 25, 2023
Misunderstanding Galore
For all the drama around the misunderstanding with the running between them, the bigger misunderstanding was Steve Smith going for the high-five while David Warner went for the fist bump causing a proper mess after the last six #CWC23— Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) October 25, 2023
Both at bowlers end, for what?
David Warner and Smith at the bowler's end...!!!! Same Energy#AUSvsNED pic.twitter.com/VcWHMNDPaV— Iron Ore ( लौह अयस्क ) (@InUrDreaMsdian) October 25, 2023
Good Partnership
Both Warner and Smith have brought up their fifties. That missed run out opportunity is proving to be costly for the Dutch.— Behram Qazi 🇵🇰 🇨🇦 (@DeafMango) October 25, 2023
Terrible Communication
but some terrible communication there... Smith almost sold Warner there... almost after Warner running a two— Saatvik Puranik (@Saatvik_Puranik) October 25, 2023
Selfish Smith?
The world has never seen a more selfish player than Steven Smith— Cheems Bond (@Cheems_Bond_007) October 25, 2023
Warner was so upset!https://t.co/8Vzm8cgolW pic.twitter.com/ijKtnslMtm
Thankful misfield
What was that from Smith and Warner ...both were at the same end..Thankfully misfield so no run out #AUSvsNED— Sandesh .... (@sandeshrock31) October 25, 2023
Netherlands keep missing their chance
Ridiculous from Netherlands. How did u miss this runout. Warner shook hands with Smith and came back. 🤡Max o dowd🤡 #AUSvsNED https://t.co/Pt6nCIqxiM— AGK (@itzme_av) October 25, 2023
Both wishes for the same.
Smith and Warner 😂😂— Sayed Rouf (@SayedRouf4) October 25, 2023
Both wanted to ran out each other. In the end the Netherlands themselves didn't run out either of them. Atleast 2 runouts missed😭