AUS vs NED | Twitter criticize conservative Smith for almost selling Warner down the river

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

David Warner and Steve Smith are two of the all-time greats in Australian cricket and know their game pretty well, having played together for a substantial period. However, when Australia faced the Netherlands in the 2023 World Cup, the rare instance occurred as Smith almost cost Warner his wicket.

In the encounter between Australia and the Netherlands at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, the Aussies won the toss and opted to bat. Pat Cummins & Co. did not have a great start as they lost in-form Mitchell Marsh in the fourth over. However, the duo of Warner and Smith joined hands and steadied Australia’s innings. But during their partnership, there was an instance where Smith’s conservativeness nearly broke the partnership.

On the first ball of the 17th over, Warner patted Colin Ackermann’s good-length delivery fired into the leg stump to the left of the mid-wicket region and set off for a single. However, Smith who was ball-watching, answered his fellow teammate’s call at the moment but changed his mind with Warner already halfway down the track. As a result, both batters ended up being at the non-striker end. Luckily for the southpaw, Max O’ Dowd, who was the fielder at mid-wicket, fumbled and this helped Warner get back to the striker’s end. Warner was furious at this and signalled the same to Smith. The run seemed there for the taking but Smith, who has been mediocre with the bat of late, was quite hesitant and almost resulted in Warner’s departure.

Seeing the incident, fans created a lot of buzz on the internet and took to Twitter to react to the same.

