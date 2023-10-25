AUS vs NED | Twitter criticize conservative Smith for almost selling Warner down the river

On the first ball of the 17th over, Warner patted Colin Ackermann’s good-length delivery fired into the leg stump to the left of the mid-wicket region and set off for a single. However, Smith who was ball-watching, answered his fellow teammate’s call at the moment but changed his mind with Warner already halfway down the track. As a result, both batters ended up being at the non-striker end. Luckily for the southpaw, Max O’ Dowd, who was the fielder at mid-wicket, fumbled and this helped Warner get back to the striker’s end. Warner was furious at this and signalled the same to Smith. The run seemed there for the taking but Smith, who has been mediocre with the bat of late, was quite hesitant and almost resulted in Warner’s departure.