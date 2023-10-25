More Options

AUS vs NED | Twitter go gaga as Josh Inglis’ massive six leaves Max O'Dowd in complete awe

AUS vs NED | Twitter go gaga as Josh Inglis’ massive six leaves Max O'Dowd in complete awe

1630

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Teams give their all to outclass the other on the cricket field and fans witness some fierce action but at times, the exploits of a player receive admiration from the opposition as well. The same happened in the game between Australia and Netherlands when Max O’Dowd appreciated Josh Inglis’ shot.

Australia won the toss and elected to bat first in the encounter against the Netherlands at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. David Warner led Australia’s charge with the bat, notching up a sensational century. Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne also showed their class and smashed respective half-centuries. The Netherlands, who had a tough time out in the middle, also applauded Australia’s batters might and O’Dowd's expression on Inglis's Six illustrates the same.

During the third ball 38th over, Inglis, who was taking the opposition to the cleaners right from ball one,  got under Logan van Beek’s good length delivery and dispatched it for a massive six in the cow corner region. Inglis’ shot was so good that even Netherlands’ player Max O’Dowd was left in complete awe. O’Dowd’s expression grabbed a lot of attention on the internet and many fans on Twitter expressed their thoughts on the same.

That's massive

No one is better

That's intent

Perfect audition then!

Same here

Absolutely

Superb

It's gonna be large

He did it again!

Well Played

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all