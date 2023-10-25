AUS vs NED | Twitter go gaga as Josh Inglis’ massive six leaves Max O'Dowd in complete awe
Teams give their all to outclass the other on the cricket field and fans witness some fierce action but at times, the exploits of a player receive admiration from the opposition as well. The same happened in the game between Australia and Netherlands when Max O’Dowd appreciated Josh Inglis’ shot.
Australia won the toss and elected to bat first in the encounter against the Netherlands at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. David Warner led Australia’s charge with the bat, notching up a sensational century. Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne also showed their class and smashed respective half-centuries. The Netherlands, who had a tough time out in the middle, also applauded Australia’s batters might and O’Dowd's expression on Inglis's Six illustrates the same.
During the third ball 38th over, Inglis, who was taking the opposition to the cleaners right from ball one, got under Logan van Beek’s good length delivery and dispatched it for a massive six in the cow corner region. Inglis’ shot was so good that even Netherlands’ player Max O’Dowd was left in complete awe. O’Dowd’s expression grabbed a lot of attention on the internet and many fans on Twitter expressed their thoughts on the same.
That's massive
October 25, 2023
No one is better
Every single time Josh Inglis starts his innings like there's no better aggressive player than him and then his innings is limited to 15 balls#AUSvNED #CWC23— Abhijeet ♞ (@TheYorkerBall) October 25, 2023
That's intent
That's the intent...#joshinglis— 𝙸𝚖@𝙹𝙸𝚂𝙷𝙽𝚄_𝙿𝙽 𝕏 (@jishnu_pn) October 25, 2023
Right from the get go, josh inglis started attacking..#AUSvsNED
Perfect audition then!
#JoshInglis giving audition for DC Selection @NoOne_Knowz— sarcasmish (@hemishtweets) October 25, 2023
Same here
Until about 3 weeks ago I wouldn’t have recognised Josh Inglis. Tonight I just yelled at my TV when he hit a six. #cwc23— Joseph (@josephryan79) October 25, 2023
Absolutely
mad shot from josh inglis 😳🤯— Vaathi (@batspeed145kph) October 25, 2023
Superb
What a shot , Josh Inglis 🥳🥵— Ritik (@smith___49) October 25, 2023
It's gonna be large
Josh Inglis just pummelling one twenty rows back. This score is gonna go large #CWC23 #AUSvNED— Davis Harrigan (Digi) (@DeadlineDavis) October 25, 2023
He did it again!
Warner did it again 🔥🔥— Bunny - Youth Icon Of India (@BunnyYouthIcon) October 25, 2023
Back to Back centuries to the fireeee 🔥🔥
#AUSvsNED pic.twitter.com/zE4dnhknDL
Well Played
DJ plays Srivalli in the background as Warner does the Pushpa celebration. Well played both 😆— Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) October 25, 2023