AUS vs NED | Twitter lauds dominant Australia for thrashing Netherlands by 309 runs

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Australia dismantled the Netherlands in the 2023 World clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and won the game by 309 runs. After David Warner and Glenn Maxwell scored magnificent centuries to propel Australia to 399, the Australian bowlers showed their prowess and bundled out the opposition for 90.

Australia did not have a great start after deciding to bat first with Mitchell Marsh being dismissed in the fourth over. But after losing the first wicket, Warner and Steve Smith kept the scoreboard ticking and helped Australia amass 66 runs in the first powerplay. Smith, who has had a mediocre World Cup so far, registered his first fifty of the tournament. After he was dismissed on 71, with the scorecard reading 160 in the 24th over, Labuschagne joined Warner and continued putting opposition bowlers under the pump. Australia crossed the 200 mark in the 32nd over as Labuschagne scored a glorious half-century and Warner went on to smash his second consecutive ton. However, the Netherlands clawed back in the contest as Australia slipped from 244/2 to 290/6. But soon after, Maxwell inflicted carnage on the opposition and smashed a 40-ball ton which is the fastest in World Cup history. Courtesy of Maxwell's blistering knock, Australia piled on a daunting total of 399/8 in 50 overs.

Chasing a massive target, the Netherlands had a poor start and lost three scalps in the first powerplay, scoring just 48 runs. The Australian bowlers continued to take wickets at regular intervals and bundled out the Netherlands at 90, winning the game by a massive margin of 309 runs. Adam Zampa was the pick of the bowlers and took a four-wicket haul. Courtesy of the dominant win, Australia have given their net run rate a boost and are currently placed fourth on the points table, with three wins in five games.

