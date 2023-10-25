AUS vs NED | Twitter lauds dominant Australia for thrashing Netherlands by 309 runs

Australia did not have a great start after deciding to bat first with Mitchell Marsh being dismissed in the fourth over. But after losing the first wicket, Warner and Steve Smith kept the scoreboard ticking and helped Australia amass 66 runs in the first powerplay. Smith, who has had a mediocre World Cup so far, registered his first fifty of the tournament. After he was dismissed on 71, with the scorecard reading 160 in the 24th over, Labuschagne joined Warner and continued putting opposition bowlers under the pump. Australia crossed the 200 mark in the 32nd over as Labuschagne scored a glorious half-century and Warner went on to smash his second consecutive ton. However, the Netherlands clawed back in the contest as Australia slipped from 244/2 to 290/6. But soon after, Maxwell inflicted carnage on the opposition and smashed a 40-ball ton which is the fastest in World Cup history. Courtesy of Maxwell's blistering knock, Australia piled on a daunting total of 399/8 in 50 overs.