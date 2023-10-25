AUS vs NED | Twitter reacts as Maxwell goes on celebration spree after scoring fastest World Cup ton

On the fifth ball of the 49th over, Maxwell, who was dismantling Netherlands’ bowlers for fun, hammered Bas de Leede’s chest-high full toss for a maximum over the fine leg region. With the six, he created history by completing his century in just 40 balls. The swashbuckling all-rounder, who was amidst a poor run with the bat, was quite ecstatic after scoring a ton. He dropped the bat and roared out of joy. He hugged skipper Pat Cummins and then took off his helmet to acknowledge the crowd. Maxwell did not stop as he followed it up with a rock-the-baby celebration.