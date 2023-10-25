AUS vs NED | Twitter reacts as Maxwell goes on celebration spree after scoring fastest World Cup ton
Glenn Maxwell has been a giant of a player in international cricket and is key to Australia’s chances in the ongoing 50-over World Cup. The ace all-rounder showed his might with the bat in the clash against the Netherlands and notched up the fastest ever century in World Cup history.
When Australia clashed with the Netherlands at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, the Aussie skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat first. David Warner continued on his purple patch and led the way with the bat, scoring a second hundred on the trot. However, the highlight of the match was Maxwell’s record 40-ball century. After hitting the ton, he went on a celebration spree which created a lot of rounds on the internet.
On the fifth ball of the 49th over, Maxwell, who was dismantling Netherlands’ bowlers for fun, hammered Bas de Leede’s chest-high full toss for a maximum over the fine leg region. With the six, he created history by completing his century in just 40 balls. The swashbuckling all-rounder, who was amidst a poor run with the bat, was quite ecstatic after scoring a ton. He dropped the bat and roared out of joy. He hugged skipper Pat Cummins and then took off his helmet to acknowledge the crowd. Maxwell did not stop as he followed it up with a rock-the-baby celebration.
Maxwell’s iconic celebration took social media by storm and fans took to Twitter to express their views.
What a player!
October 25, 2023
Kudos
Maxwell House was once a mysteriously popular instant coffee brand in the UK, renowned for its strength. In the same vein, Glenn Maxwell has delivered the fastest century in CWC history. Kudos to him and cappuccinos all round.— Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) October 25, 2023
Insane
INSANE HITTING BY GLENN MAXWELL!!! pic.twitter.com/PQUL1Vx1lz— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) October 25, 2023
Legend
Glenn Maxwell is the first batter in ODI history to score a century after having faced first ball post 40th over. #CWC23— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) October 25, 2023
Mayhem
Maxwell Mayhem! What a freak 🤙🤙🤙— Danish Sait (@DanishSait) October 25, 2023
History
Fastest hundred in ODI World Cup history— Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) October 25, 2023
40 balls - Glenn Maxwell🇦🇺 v NETH, 2023
49 balls - Aiden Markram🇿🇦 v SL, 2023
Both are at same venue (Delhi) and in same World Cup (2023).#CWC2023 #AUSvNED pic.twitter.com/MXe887LV1D
You beauty
Glenn Maxwell, You Beauty 🔥#AUSvsNEDhttps://t.co/SuSPywDOS4— Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) October 25, 2023
Flexing
This Glen Maxwell flex at the back-end of Australia’s innings is remarkable. 101 off just 40 deliveries. 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾. Great signs moving forward for Australia in this #ICCCWC2023— Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) October 25, 2023
Fear
Maxwell against Kuldeep-Jadeja at Wankhede 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/pFm79o7kU8— retired ICT fan (@anubhav__tweets) October 25, 2023
Beaten
Maxi hits fastest Century of this world cup. Ned. Bowlers beaten by— Amit Singh 𝕏 (@RockstarAmit) October 25, 2023
Warner Smith and Maxwell
Meanwhile Ned.#AUSvsNED pic.twitter.com/ekUutcA3RS