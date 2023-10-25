More Options

AUS vs NED | Twitter reacts as Maxwell goes on celebration spree after scoring fastest World Cup ton

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Glenn Maxwell has been a giant of a player in international cricket and is key to Australia’s chances in the ongoing 50-over World Cup. The ace all-rounder showed his might with the bat in the clash against the Netherlands and notched up the fastest ever century in World Cup history.

When Australia clashed with the Netherlands at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, the Aussie skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat first. David Warner continued on his purple patch and led the way with the bat, scoring a second hundred on the trot. However, the highlight of the match was Maxwell’s record 40-ball century. After hitting the ton, he went on a celebration spree which created a lot of rounds on the internet.

On the fifth ball of the 49th over, Maxwell, who was dismantling Netherlands’ bowlers for fun, hammered Bas de Leede’s chest-high full toss for a maximum over the fine leg region. With the six, he created history by completing his century in just 40 balls. The swashbuckling all-rounder, who was amidst a poor run with the bat, was quite ecstatic after scoring a ton. He dropped the bat and roared out of joy. He hugged skipper Pat Cummins and then took off his helmet to acknowledge the crowd. Maxwell did not stop as he followed it up with a rock-the-baby celebration.

Maxwell’s iconic celebration took social media by storm and fans took to Twitter to express their views.

