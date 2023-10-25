More Options

AUS vs NED | Twitter reacts as Warner exhibits his experience to Dutch's early wicket celebration

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

David Warner is renowned for his sportsmanlike conduct and gentlemanly gestures both on and off the cricket field. A noteworthy moment was captured as the Australian opener engaged in a conversation, sharing his cricketing experiences with Netherlands fielder, van der Merwe, on Wednesday.

Australia's top-order batsmen, David Warner and Steven Smith, were determined to amass runs for their nation after opting to bat first. Though one of the openers, Mitchell Marsh, fell early in the fourth over, courtesy of Logan van Beek's bowling, the Dutch bowlers struggled to break the century-run partnership forged by Warner and Smith. However, in the 23rd over, with Australia's scoreboard at 154/1, the Europeans came close to the opportunity they had hoped for, but an unfortunate turn of events followed.

In an intense moment, Bas de Leede bowled to Warner, and a fantastic catch ensued at cover. However, there was some uncertainty, and the umpires decided to check if it was a clean catch as Warner waited with bated breath. The third umpire focused on what the fielder did after catching the ball. Replays revealed that van der Merwe initially held the ball with both hands, but after the catch, he released it with his right hand, while the left hand remained in contact with the ground. Erasmus reviewed a couple of angles and ruled it not out. 

Immediately after the catch was taken, Warner signaled to the standing umpire that it was grounded. He remained on the field as the umpires consulted the third umpire. After the decision was given, Warner then approached van der Merwe, exchanging words and giving him a pat on the body.

Twitter was quick to react to these dramatic turn of events in Delhi.

Warner showing his experience!



Nice Gesture from Warner!

Warner knew

This was his experience 

Chronology

True

It was not clean

Survived!

The best

38 year "Young"

That would be harsh!

