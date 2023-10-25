AUS vs NED | Twitter reacts as Warner exhibits his experience to Dutch's early wicket celebration

In an intense moment, Bas de Leede bowled to Warner, and a fantastic catch ensued at cover. However, there was some uncertainty, and the umpires decided to check if it was a clean catch as Warner waited with bated breath. The third umpire focused on what the fielder did after catching the ball. Replays revealed that van der Merwe initially held the ball with both hands, but after the catch, he released it with his right hand, while the left hand remained in contact with the ground. Erasmus reviewed a couple of angles and ruled it not out.