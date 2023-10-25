AUS vs NED | Twitter reacts as Warner exhibits his experience to Dutch's early wicket celebration
David Warner is renowned for his sportsmanlike conduct and gentlemanly gestures both on and off the cricket field. A noteworthy moment was captured as the Australian opener engaged in a conversation, sharing his cricketing experiences with Netherlands fielder, van der Merwe, on Wednesday.
Australia's top-order batsmen, David Warner and Steven Smith, were determined to amass runs for their nation after opting to bat first. Though one of the openers, Mitchell Marsh, fell early in the fourth over, courtesy of Logan van Beek's bowling, the Dutch bowlers struggled to break the century-run partnership forged by Warner and Smith. However, in the 23rd over, with Australia's scoreboard at 154/1, the Europeans came close to the opportunity they had hoped for, but an unfortunate turn of events followed.
In an intense moment, Bas de Leede bowled to Warner, and a fantastic catch ensued at cover. However, there was some uncertainty, and the umpires decided to check if it was a clean catch as Warner waited with bated breath. The third umpire focused on what the fielder did after catching the ball. Replays revealed that van der Merwe initially held the ball with both hands, but after the catch, he released it with his right hand, while the left hand remained in contact with the ground. Erasmus reviewed a couple of angles and ruled it not out.
Immediately after the catch was taken, Warner signaled to the standing umpire that it was grounded. He remained on the field as the umpires consulted the third umpire. After the decision was given, Warner then approached van der Merwe, exchanging words and giving him a pat on the body.
Twitter was quick to react to these dramatic turn of events in Delhi.
Warner showing his experience!
Nice Gesture from Warner!
Warner knew
Netherlands fans cannot believe their player claimed a dropped catch. Warner knew he had fumbled it.#AUSvsNED pic.twitter.com/lbZNRGJjRk— Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) October 25, 2023
This was his experience
Warner already considered it a Dropped catch#AUSvNED #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/iVF3WLnWdR— Abhijeet ♞ (@TheYorkerBall) October 25, 2023
Chronology
Merwe takes a spectacular catch of Warner— N🇧🇩🇳🇦🇮🇪🇿🇼🇳🇵🇿🇦 (@N09434002) October 25, 2023
Umpire declares it not put
Merwe takes a spectacular catch of Smith
True
For all those sooking about the Warner catch being given Not out. Clearly you don't understand cricket. #AUSvsNED— Dartz Vader (@LouSkunt10) October 25, 2023
It was not clean
#CWC23 #CWC2023 #NEDvsAUS #NEDvAUS #AUSvsNED #AUSvNED #NewDelhi #Delhi #ArunJaitleyStadium— Deshraj Singh (@DeshrajH) October 25, 2023
David Warner was himself confident that this was not a catch and not cleanly finished. pic.twitter.com/jiofWBFnIU
Survived!
Warner survives because replay gets in the way. That’s a catch and the rule needs changing #CWC2023 #WorldCup2023— simon (@51monbl1) October 25, 2023
The best
Roelof van der merwe, what a cricketer!— Ajitdeep (@CHAIHOLIC_) October 25, 2023
One of the best from Associat members!#AUSvNED #CWC23
38 year "Young"
38 Year old Van der Merwe is a better fielder than 20 year old Vikramjit Singh &29 year old Maxwell O'Dowd, these two can't bat, can't bowl & surely a liability in the field & 38 year old is putting them to shame by his efforts & commitment in the field #AUSvNED #CWC23— Ykush_Tyagiᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠ (@Ykush_Tyagi) October 25, 2023
That would be harsh!
Should always be given not out until van der Merwe learns to catch properly I’m afraid— Tom Carpenter (@Carpo34) October 25, 2023