ENG vs SL | Twitter in disbelief as Kusal Mendis performs bizarre 'stumping' at non-striker's end

Rashid was at the non-striker’s end while David Willey faced a threatening-looking Maheesh Theekshana. The spinner delivered what was supposed to be the last ball of the over wide down the southpaw’s legs as Kusal Mendis moved swiftly behind the stumps to collect the Kookaburra cleanly. The action for the ball seemed to be done and dusted when Mendis fired in a throw towards the bowler’s stumps out of the blue. The stand-in skipper of the Lions had noticed Rashid, after straying outside the crease while backing up, had not bothered to return within the lines in the follow-up and took advantage of the rare opportunity presented to his side.