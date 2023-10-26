ENG vs SL | Twitter in disbelief as Kusal Mendis performs bizarre 'stumping' at non-striker's end
Quick reactions and high game awareness are the trademarks of any world-class wicket-keeper. Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis proved he belongs to that elite list of glovemen on Thursday with an unexpected bullet throw at the non-striker’s end after a wide to send a shocked Adil Rashid packing.
England crumbled like a house of cards at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in a practically must-win encounter against Sri Lanka after opting to bat first. Their total of 156 was the lowest ever all-out score in an ODI at the venue and while some quality bowling was the larger cause of their demise, the reigning champions also had themselves to blame for a careless approach to the innings. Their irresponsible attitude was truly epitomised by the way Adil Rashid lost his wicket in the 32nd over in what was the second run-out of the innings.
Rashid was at the non-striker’s end while David Willey faced a threatening-looking Maheesh Theekshana. The spinner delivered what was supposed to be the last ball of the over wide down the southpaw’s legs as Kusal Mendis moved swiftly behind the stumps to collect the Kookaburra cleanly. The action for the ball seemed to be done and dusted when Mendis fired in a throw towards the bowler’s stumps out of the blue. The stand-in skipper of the Lions had noticed Rashid, after straying outside the crease while backing up, had not bothered to return within the lines in the follow-up and took advantage of the rare opportunity presented to his side.
The execution of Mendis’ idea proved to be as lethal as the idea behind it, affording Rashid no time to react before the poles lit up and sent the Lions into a frenzy. Twitterati took to social media to heap praise on the excellent game awareness exhibited by Mendis while criticizing the lack of professionalism shown by Rashid.
