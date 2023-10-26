ENG vs SL | Twitter reacts as Lions leave reigning champions staring at early exit with 8-wicket thrashing

Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bat first on a seemingly innocuous track, a decision that backfired on the Three Lions for the third game on the trot. Dawid Malan got the side off to a flying start with a flurry of boundaries as England raced to 45 when the returning Angelo Mathews took the ball in hand for the first time in three years in ODI cricket. He struck with just his third ball, sending the opener packing for a 25-ball 28, before effecting an excellent run-out to get rid of Joe Root for a paltry score of 3. Nevertheless, Jonny Bairstow seemed set to steady the ship until a loose shot off Kasun Rajitha spelled his demise for a run-a-ball 30 in the 14th over and chaos ensued. Skipper Buttler and Liam Livingstone quickly followed suit as 68/2 became 85/5 while Ben Stokes despairingly watched on from the other end. The talisman attempted a trademark lone savior carry-job, egging on to a patient 43 in 73 balls. However, the on-song Lahiru Kumara eventually the had the veteran caught in the deep to finish with 3/35, and ensure England tumbled out for the lowest-ever all-out total at Chinnaswamy Stadium of 156.