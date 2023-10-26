ENG vs SL | Twitter reacts to Sri Lanka erupting in joy after blurry replays award them unexpected scalp

Chris Woakes had walked in to bat just the over before when Kasun Rajitha took the ball in hand to bowl the 26th over of the innings. The all-rounder started his knock with three dots before opting to counterattack and took advantage of a wide delivery to flash hard towards point. The Kookaburra went off the willow like a rocket and was almost instantly pouched by Sadeera Samarawickarama stood inside the circle.The sheer speed at which it all unfolded meant no one on the field was sure whether the catch had been taken cleanly, including the Lankans as they stayed mute instead of celebrating the dismissal.