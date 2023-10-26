ENG vs SL | Twitter reacts to Sri Lanka erupting in joy after blurry replays award them unexpected scalp
Sri Lankan team bowler Rajitha erupting in joy for a wicket|
For all the advancement technology has experienced in the cricketing sphere, the limited camera angles and substandard slow-motion replays continue to plague the sport. England were on the receiving end of the issue on Thursday when the third-umpire contentiously ruled a blinder of a catch legal.
England were left staring at an early World Cup elimination in Bengaluru following a catastrophic first innings display against Sri Lanka. The batting demons of late returned once again to haunt the reigning champions as they whittled down to 123/7 with a valiant Ben Stokes the only batter providing meaningful resistance While then disappointing score was a product of both poor shot selection and clinical bowling by the Lions, luck was notn particularly on England’s side either as was on full display in the way their seventh wicket fell.
Chris Woakes had walked in to bat just the over before when Kasun Rajitha took the ball in hand to bowl the 26th over of the innings. The all-rounder started his knock with three dots before opting to counterattack and took advantage of a wide delivery to flash hard towards point. The Kookaburra went off the willow like a rocket and was almost instantly pouched by Sadeera Samarawickarama stood inside the circle.The sheer speed at which it all unfolded meant no one on the field was sure whether the catch had been taken cleanly, including the Lankans as they stayed mute instead of celebrating the dismissal.
The umpires naturally sent the decision upstairs but the third umpire had to content with just a series of blurry moving images, none of which seemed to be conclusive enough to take a call. Nevertheless, Ahsan Raza took the bold decision of declaring Woakes out, much to the wild surprise of the batter as well as the fielding team who had already taken their fielding positions expecting the result to go against them.
The players immediately gathered together and erupted in wild celebration while Twitterati put forth their range of opinions on the incident.
