More Options

ENG vs SL | Twitter trolls Root's carefree gift to accelerate England's World Cup collapse

ENG vs SL | Twitter trolls Root's carefree gift to accelerate England's World Cup collapse

301

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Joe Root was trapped in a web of yes-no that led to his demise on Thursday

|

Joe Root is renowned for his experience and his ability to rise to the occasion for his team in crucial moments. However, he deprived himself of an opportunity to do the same in a practically must-win game on Thursday with some highly irresponsible running that triggered an England collapse.

With just one win in their opening four games, England desperately needed a win to keep their qualification hopes alive when they took the field against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru. After winning the toss, they opted to bat first and had a promising start until Dawid Malan was dismissed for  28 off 25 balls. With the scoreboard at 55/1 after nine overs, expectations were high for a substantial second-wicket partnership between Yorkshiremen Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow. However, an unfortunate incident unfolded, dealing a significant blow to England and dimming their hopes in the ongoing World Cup.

In the final over of the powerplay, Theekshana posed a stiff challenge to Joe Root after Bairstow had managed to give him the strike on the first ball. Root, realizing the need to rotate the strike, attempted a cut on the fourth delivery before sprinting off towards the other end. However, the ball went straight to the point fielder and the former England skipper was rightly sent back by his partner. Consequently, Root was stranded in the middle of the pitch and despite making a desperate dive, was comfortably run out. Strikingly, Root didn't even wait for the third umpire to confirm his dismissal as he acknowledged his error by walking off the field for a paltry score of 3.

Thereon, the reigning champions catastrophically collapsed to 85/5 and Twitterati was quick to criticize Root for his underwhelming performance in a crucial match for his team.

Massive mix-up!

That was so stupid to run!

Root just struggling!

May be he wants!

That was so silly!

That was unexpected completely!

That was not needed there!

Damn!!

Huge wkt!

This hurts!

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all