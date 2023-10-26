ENG vs SL | Twitter trolls Root's carefree gift to accelerate England's World Cup collapse

In the final over of the powerplay, Theekshana posed a stiff challenge to Joe Root after Bairstow had managed to give him the strike on the first ball. Root, realizing the need to rotate the strike, attempted a cut on the fourth delivery before sprinting off towards the other end. However, the ball went straight to the point fielder and the former England skipper was rightly sent back by his partner. Consequently, Root was stranded in the middle of the pitch and despite making a desperate dive, was comfortably run out. Strikingly, Root didn't even wait for the third umpire to confirm his dismissal as he acknowledged his error by walking off the field for a paltry score of 3.