PAK vs SA | Twitter in splits as Rizwan mocks Carey's infamous Bairstow 'stumping' with parodical recreation
The cricketing fraternity was stirred into a frenzy when Alex Carey threw down Jonny Bairstow’s stumps at Lord’s a few months ago. With the incident recently resurfacing in the news, Mohammad Rizwan could not help but get in on what has become a running joke with a clever piece of satire on Friday.
Pakistan reined back South Africa exceptionally by getting rid of both openers after the Proteas got off to a flyer in their chase of 271 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. By the 20th over, they had whittled down the African side to 125/3 and while the Chennai crowd was quick to cheer any sequence of action initiated by either team, they were at their loudest during a largely inconsequential moment in the 17th over.
Haris Rauf steamed in to start his fifth over with Aiden Markram on strike who failed to connect with a wild pull shot as the ball whistled beneath his willow. The middle-order batter stood his ground for a few moments as is the norm while the Kookaburra made its way to the wicket-keeper before straying down the track for a talk with Rassie van der Dussen on the other end. Markram had only taken a couple of steps forward when he had turned around in shock at the sound of his stumps breaking as Mohammad Rizwan had lobbed the ball at the wicket.
However, the potentially tense situation was quickly defused by the Pakistan glovesman who sported a wide grin on his face while acknowledging he was just having a laugh with the cheeky attempt. Markram, who had anyway taken the precaution of glancing at the square-leg umpire to make sure the ball was dead, responded to Rizwan in kind with a sheepish smile – well aware of the reference being made. There had been much furor when Alex Carey had executed something similar against Jonny Bairstow in the latest Ashes, except he actually earned a wicket with his antics much to the Englishman’s annoyance.
Twitterati was quick to applaud Rizwan for providing some entertainment on the field out of the blue and further extending the running gag.
Interesting play!
October 27, 2023
Sportsmanship!
October 27, 2023
LOL
Agar Appeal kr di jati toooo....😂🤣.#PAKvsSA #CWC23 #Rizwan
No appeal
Remember Pakistan bowlers have never ever mankad a non-striker in international cricket. This is sportsmanship ✅#PAKvsSA
They did not appeal
#PAKvsSA— suman_18K #ERCP_नेशनल_प्रोजेक्ट _बनाओ (@suman_pakad) October 27, 2023
Remember Pakistan bowlers have never ever mankad a non-striker in international cricket. This is sportsmanship ✅ #CWC23 #PAKvsSA #icccricketworldcup2023…
Just wow!
Remember Pakistan bowlers have never ever mankad a non-striker in international cricket. This is sportsmanship ✅#CWC23 #PAKvsSA #PakistanCricketTeam
Sportmanship
Remember Pakistan bowlers have never ever mankad a non-striker in international cricket. This is sportsmanship ✅#BabarAzam #CWC23 #Amir #Shaheen #Rizwan…
This is cricket!
Remember Pakistan bowlers have never ever mankad a non-striker in international cricket. This is sportsmanship ✅ #CWC23 #PAKvsSA
Beautifull!
Remember Pakistan bowlers have never ever mankad a non-striker in international cricket. This is sportsmanship ✅ #CWC23 #PAKvsSA
What a player
Remember Pakistan bowlers have never ever mankad a non-striker in international cricket This is sportsmanship #CWC23 #PAKvsSA
Gentleman's game!
KKKK