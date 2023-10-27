PAK vs SA | Twitter in splits as Rizwan mocks Carey's infamous Bairstow 'stumping' with parodical recreation

Haris Rauf steamed in to start his fifth over with Aiden Markram on strike who failed to connect with a wild pull shot as the ball whistled beneath his willow. The middle-order batter stood his ground for a few moments as is the norm while the Kookaburra made its way to the wicket-keeper before straying down the track for a talk with Rassie van der Dussen on the other end. Markram had only taken a couple of steps forward when he had turned around in shock at the sound of his stumps breaking as Mohammad Rizwan had lobbed the ball at the wicket.