More Options

PAK vs SA | Twitter in splits as Salman obliges to Rizwan's calls of "maar de" by ferociously pelting the ball at Nawaz

PAK vs SA | Twitter in splits as Salman obliges to Rizwan's calls of "maar de" by ferociously pelting the ball at Nawaz

1069

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Pakistan has long been the laughing stock of the cricketing world owing to their ridiculously frequent miscommunications and penchant to do something absurd. Friday was no different as Salman Agha Ali misfired a throw that nearly injured Mohammad Nawaz much to Mohammad Rizwan’s annoyance.

A roller-coaster batting performance by Pakistan saw them ultimately set a competitive target of 271 for South Africa at Chepauk. In respone, the Proteas got off to a flying start, courtesy of Quinton de Kock punishing Shaheen Afridi for four boundaries in his first over but the speedster had the last laugh by scalping the in-form opener. Nevertheless, returning skipper Temba Bavuma kept the positive momentum going by finding the fence at regular intervals, arousing desperation in the Men in Green to earn a scalp. However, their desire for a wicket seemed to overwhelm the execution and nearly backfired hilariously in the fifth over.

Mohammad Nawaz floated a ball on full length to Bavuma who clipped it towards mid-on for a quick single. Substitute fielder Salman Agha Ali showed excellent agility to get to the ball quickly and collect it cleanly while the batters scampered to complete the run. Mohammad Rizwan, stood behind the stumps, identified the opportunity to send the Proteas packing and egged on Salman to aim for the stumps with repeated shouts of “maar de, maar de (hit it, hit it)”. 

Amusingly, Salman obeyed the veteran by side arming the ball with all his might but missed his target by quite a distance. Nawaz, who was stood a couple of feet away from the stumps, unfortunately ende dup in the fielder’s firing line and was painfully struck on his hand by the fast-travelling Kookaburra. Rizwan upon witnessing the course of events threw up his hands in despair with annoyance writ large on his face even as Twitterati had a field day mocking the Men in Green for another hilarious cricket blooper.

This is hilarious!

Comedy!

True

Hit it

Rizwan didn't specify

Unbelievable

Aye aye captain

Fantastic

Just Pakistan things

What is this Pakistan?

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all