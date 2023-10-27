PAK vs SA | Twitter in splits as Salman obliges to Rizwan's calls of "maar de" by ferociously pelting the ball at Nawaz

A roller-coaster batting performance by Pakistan saw them ultimately set a competitive target of 271 for South Africa at Chepauk. In respone, the Proteas got off to a flying start, courtesy of Quinton de Kock punishing Shaheen Afridi for four boundaries in his first over but the speedster had the last laugh by scalping the in-form opener. Nevertheless, returning skipper Temba Bavuma kept the positive momentum going by finding the fence at regular intervals, arousing desperation in the Men in Green to earn a scalp. However, their desire for a wicket seemed to overwhelm the execution and nearly backfired hilariously in the fifth over.