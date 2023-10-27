SA vs PAK | Twitter in awe as Wasim Jr. pays homage to Dhoni in Chennai with audacious helicopter shot
The legacy of cricket’s greatest extends way beyond their careers, leaving behind unerasable footprints in certain aspects of the game for posterity. Mohammad Wasim provided exhibit A of the same on Friday when his helicopter shot in MS Dhoni’s adopted home of Chennai reminded fans of the phenom.
Pakistan fought back valiantly from a precarious position of 141/5 to post a par score of 270 on the board after opting to bat first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. While Saud Shakeel shouldered the bulk of the responsibility for the recovery with a fluent half-century, cameos from the lower order batsmen added much needed impetus to the Men in Green’s faltering innings. Their last significant blow before being bowled out in the 47th over was delta by tailender Mohammad Wasim Jr. who cemented his place in the highlight reels when fans least expected it.
Wasim was brought to the crease after Tabraiz Shamsi had Shaheen Afridi caught in the slips in the 45th over. He began his knock by carefully keeping out the first two balls from the dangerous looking wrist-spinner who had already scalped four but pounced on the opportunity to break the shackles on the penultimate delivery of the over. Shamsi overpitched the ball wide of off, provoking the batter to free his arms and whip a flamboyant helicopter shot. Wasim connected with the Kookaburra cleanly to send it sailing over midwicket, registering his only six of the innings.
The shot instantly reminded Twitterati of the pioneering MS Dhoni, who over his career had made the stroke his trademark, and took to social media to express their awe over the incident taking place at the home of Dhoni’s very own Chennai Super Kings
