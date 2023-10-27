SA vs PAK | Twitter in awe as Wasim Jr. pays homage to Dhoni in Chennai with audacious helicopter shot

Wasim was brought to the crease after Tabraiz Shamsi had Shaheen Afridi caught in the slips in the 45th over. He began his knock by carefully keeping out the first two balls from the dangerous looking wrist-spinner who had already scalped four but pounced on the opportunity to break the shackles on the penultimate delivery of the over. Shamsi overpitched the ball wide of off, provoking the batter to free his arms and whip a flamboyant helicopter shot. Wasim connected with the Kookaburra cleanly to send it sailing over midwicket, registering his only six of the innings.