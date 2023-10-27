SA vs PAK | Twitter in disbelief as Proteas hold their nerve to triumph by 1-wicket in an all-time thriller

However, the game took a sudden turn when Afridi had the former caught behind for 29 with 65 runs still to get. Marco Jansen could not shoulder the responsibility either and trot off after a rapid 20, leaving Markram as the last batter standing. He fought on to 91, making the match seem like a foregone conclusion with just 21 needed off the final 10 overs, until Mir turned the game on its head by scalping the big fish. Gerald Coetzee fell five balls later and the Men in Green were within one wicket of victory when Haris Rauf brilliantly caught and bowled Lungi Ngidi at 260/9. However, Keshav Maharaj emerged as the unlikely hero, digging in for 20 balls for three runs before striking the winning four in th 48th over.