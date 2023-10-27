SA vs PAK | Twitter lauds stoic Saud Shakeel's humility after scoring crucial fifty without much pomp

The troubles deepened once the skipper was caught behind after a fighting half-century and Pakistan found themselves in dire straits at 145/5. After the consecutive fall of wickets, It was Shadab Khan and Saud Shakeel who took up the responsibility of rescuing their team. Shakeel looked comfortable throughout his knock, stroking seven fours to get to 49. On the third ball of the 41st over, he pushed Shamsi’s fuller length delivery to deep mid-wicket and scampered back for a quick second run, making a desperate dive at the non-striker’s end. The run-out attempt was referred to the third umpire who declared Shakeel safe. However, even after surviving the run-out and registering a pivotal half-century, the Shaheen batter did not acknowledge the milestone, giving out a strong message that he was focused on playing for the team rather than for his own runs.