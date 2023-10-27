SA vs PAK | Twitter lauds stoic Saud Shakeel's humility after scoring crucial fifty without much pomp
Saud Shakeel was at his majestic best in Chennai|
ICC
Pakistani cricketers are renowned for their hyperactive celebrations, be it Javed Miandad’s passionate outbursts in the past or Haris Rauf’s present-day extravaganzas. Unlike his compatriots, Saud Shakeel displayed utmost humility on Friday after not celebrating a much-needed fifty for Pakistan.
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first against the Proteas at Chepauk. The Men in Green had a struggling start in the first four overs as promising opener Abdullah Shafique departed for 9, shortly before Imam-ul-Haq followed suit. Mohammed Rizwan and Babar Azam put up a steady partnership of 48 runs for the third wicket until the former was dismissed in the 16th over to leave Pakistan reeling at 86/3.
The troubles deepened once the skipper was caught behind after a fighting half-century and Pakistan found themselves in dire straits at 145/5. After the consecutive fall of wickets, It was Shadab Khan and Saud Shakeel who took up the responsibility of rescuing their team. Shakeel looked comfortable throughout his knock, stroking seven fours to get to 49. On the third ball of the 41st over, he pushed Shamsi’s fuller length delivery to deep mid-wicket and scampered back for a quick second run, making a desperate dive at the non-striker’s end. The run-out attempt was referred to the third umpire who declared Shakeel safe. However, even after surviving the run-out and registering a pivotal half-century, the Shaheen batter did not acknowledge the milestone, giving out a strong message that he was focused on playing for the team rather than for his own runs.
Twitter was quick to come out in praise of this commendable gesture by Saud Shakeel.
Brilliant 50 by Saud Shakeel under pressure.— Nawaz 🇵🇰 (@Rnawaz31888) October 27, 2023
50 for talented Saud Shakeel🔥❤️.#PAKvsSA pic.twitter.com/AS0AxJsfaV— Ehtisham Siddique (@iMShami_) October 27, 2023
Third ODI 50 for Saud Shakeel! 👏🏻🔥— VINEETH𓃵🦖 (@sololoveee) October 27, 2023
Great Innings from Him#PAKvSA
270 all out in 46.4 overs— Waqas Jarh (@WaqasJrh) October 27, 2023
Saud - 52
Banar - 50
Shadab - 43
I hope they will defend it #PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/MklYN6supk
50 for Saud Shakeel with his small hands and legs (taking a dig at Aqib Javed) #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/ABxvI8fnnx— عاقد (@aquidtweets) October 27, 2023
#AqibJaved see Saud ne 50 krli he. Don't undermine him #SaudShakeel #PAKvSA #Rizwan #Imam #Parchi #ENGvsSL #crymua #BabarAzam𓃵 pic.twitter.com/IcHCsNOFax— Laraib (@laraibnaseer) October 27, 2023
50 for Saud from 50 balls 👏 #PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/kxOOxsxlv5— Waqas Jarh (@WaqasJrh) October 27, 2023
Brilliant 50 for Saud Shakeel. Looks solid, confident and composed.— Wajahat Kazmi (@KazmiWajahat) October 27, 2023