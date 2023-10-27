SA vs PAK | Twitter trolls Babar Azam for foolishly throwing away his wicket to put Pakistan in trouble

In a pivotal juncture of the match, Azam attempted an audacious lap sweep off Tabraiz Shamsi but only managed a tickle off his glove that found its way into the safe hands of Quinton de Kock. Even though the umpire remained unperturbed by the loud appeal, de Kock skillfully convinced his captain Temba Bavuma as well as a hesitant Shamsi to challenge the decision. The replays confirmed the wicket-keeper’s suspicion as Ultra Edge fluctuated ever so slightly, leading to a reversal of the decision. This turn of events marked a significant turning point in the game as Azam, who had just registered a well-fought fifty, was visibly disheartened by the unfortunate dismissal.