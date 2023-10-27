More Options

SA vs PAK | Twitter trolls Babar Azam for foolishly throwing away his wicket to put Pakistan in trouble

SA vs PAK | Twitter trolls Babar Azam for foolishly throwing away his wicket to put Pakistan in trouble

5419

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Babar Azam threw away his wicket at a point where Pakistan needed him to stand tall at the crease

|

Babar Azam is renowned for his ability to score runs and rise to the occasion for his country, Pakistan, in pivotal moments. However, he encountered substantial criticism following his dismissal at an inopportune moment when heavy expectations rested upon him against South Africa in Chennai.

Pakistan chose to bat first after winning the toss against South Africa but it was the South African bowlers who made the stronger statement in the first powerplay, dismissing Pakistan's top-order batsmen. Jansen had Abdullah Shafique caught at deep square leg early on while Imam-ul-Haq edged one to gully, leaving Pakistan with a score of 58/2 after 10 overs. Pakistan desperately needed a significant partnership to stabilize, and Babar Azam seemed to answer the calling with a half-century even as his side further whittled to 136/4 at the end of 27 overs. However, just when a big score beckoned, things got bad for the Pakistan captain.

In a pivotal juncture of the match, Azam attempted an audacious lap sweep off Tabraiz Shamsi but only managed a tickle off his glove that found its way into the safe hands of Quinton de Kock. Even though the umpire remained unperturbed by the loud appeal, de Kock skillfully convinced his captain Temba Bavuma as well as a hesitant Shamsi to challenge the decision. The replays confirmed the wicket-keeper’s suspicion as Ultra Edge fluctuated ever so slightly, leading to a reversal of the decision. This turn of events marked a significant turning point in the game as Azam, who had just registered a well-fought fifty, was visibly disheartened by the unfortunate dismissal. 

Twitter swiftly transformed into a platform for trolling Babar Azam's ill-fated shot and decision-making.

Bobsie the king departs!

Lumber 

End of PAK

It's over

Bell icon

Another disappointing innings

We are ready

Disappointing

Statpadder

Or I will retire

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all