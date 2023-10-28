AUS vs NZ | Twitter go gaga as Warner 'auditions' for Pushpa 2 by going full Allu Arjun in Dharamsala
David Warner's entertaining form with the bat has translated into some fielding antics as well|
David Warner is one of the greats of the game and left the cricket fraternity in awe of his performance once again on Saturday. However, apart from his captivating showing with the bat, it was his ‘Srivalli’ dance moves while fielding on the boundary that truly had the crowd singing his praises.
New Zealand won the toss and elected to field first in the clash against Australia at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium. Travis Head, who was making a comeback after an injury, scored a blistering century while David Warner continued his rich vein of form to smash 81 runs off 65 balls. Eventually, Australia amassed 388 runs in 50 overs. With his job for the game thus done, Warner took on the role of crowd entertainer in the second innings by impersonating Allu Arjun.
While fielding near the boundary, Warner was spotted performing the star Indian actor’s hook step from the ‘Srivalli’ song and the video of the same went viral on social media. Warner has in the past claimed to be a huge Allu Arjun fan and the in-form opener has paid his tributes by celebrating all his centuries during the ongoing World Cup in Pushpa style.
As the veteran cricketer went full Allu Arjun mode in the match against Dharmsala, fans took to Twitter to react to the same.
Pushpa dance again!
Pushpa Raj at Dharmasala
The rise of Pushpa Raj
The Brand
Again and again
The crowd chants
Pushpa at Dharmasala
Brilliant performance
Allu Arjun vs David Warner
Audition on the fields
