AUS vs NZ | Twitter go gaga as Warner 'auditions' for Pushpa 2 by going full Allu Arjun in Dharamsala

New Zealand won the toss and elected to field first in the clash against Australia at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium. Travis Head, who was making a comeback after an injury, scored a blistering century while David Warner continued his rich vein of form to smash 81 runs off 65 balls. Eventually, Australia amassed 388 runs in 50 overs. With his job for the game thus done, Warner took on the role of crowd entertainer in the second innings by impersonating Allu Arjun.