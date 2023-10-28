BAN vs NED | Twitter in splits as van Beek runs for his life on being proven wrong for ridiculous review

Spinner Aryan Dutt fired in a yorker at Taskin in the 36th over and the batter only just managed to get his bat down in time to avoid the ball from breaking his stumps. However, during the sequence, two noises emanated from the crease, causing suspicion in van Beek's mind that the ball had struck the pad first before hitting the pad. Given the circumstances of the game, skipper Scott Edwards relented to agree to a review and as the replays loaded, the players gathered in a huddle near the pitch. The players all clearly looked unconvinced by the decision as they shook their heads and mouthed bat first while van Beek surveyed them for their opinions. The big screen ultimately showed not only had the ball not hit the pad but instead met the middle of Taskin's bat which drew instant laughter from the players.