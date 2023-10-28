BAN vs NED | Twitter in splits as van Beek runs for his life on being proven wrong for ridiculous review
The Dutch team was all laughs after Paul van Meekeren's embarrassing shenanigans|
DRS has become a common reason for spates between teammates on the field owing to contrasting opinions held by players. One such situation arose on Saturday when Logan van Beek convinced his team to take a nonsense review, only to eventually end up sprinting away to avoid a bashing from them.
The Netherlands put up another formidable showing in the World Cup to get the better of Bangladesh at Eden Gardens. Their bowlers dominated under lights on the two-paced surface offering substantial grip and had the tigers reeling at 113/8 in a chase of 230, effectively sealing matters. However, the tailender pair of Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed dug in towards the end to drag out the inevitable, causing some frustration in the Dutch camp. Consequently, the side ended up opting for potentially the worst review taken in the tournament so far, largely courtesy of Logan van Beek who was left embarrassed for his actions.
Spinner Aryan Dutt fired in a yorker at Taskin in the 36th over and the batter only just managed to get his bat down in time to avoid the ball from breaking his stumps. However, during the sequence, two noises emanated from the crease, causing suspicion in van Beek's mind that the ball had struck the pad first before hitting the pad. Given the circumstances of the game, skipper Scott Edwards relented to agree to a review and as the replays loaded, the players gathered in a huddle near the pitch. The players all clearly looked unconvinced by the decision as they shook their heads and mouthed bat first while van Beek surveyed them for their opinions. The big screen ultimately showed not only had the ball not hit the pad but instead met the middle of Taskin's bat which drew instant laughter from the players.
To add to the hilarity, van Beek fought his way out of the huddle before sprinting away to a safe distance from them, indicating the desire to hide his face after the humiliation which had Twitterati in splits.
