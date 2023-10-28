BAN vs NED | Twitter reacts to Dutch flying associate flag high by humiliating Tigers in 87-run drubbing
The Dutch triumphed with aplomb in the City of Joy|
KNCB
The Netherlands roared to their second victory on Saturday to effectively knock Bangladesh out of the tournament. With Eden Gardens playing host to its first match of World Cup 2023, the Dutch fought their way to 229 before dazzling with the ball to tumble out the Tigers for 142.
The Netherlands suffered a disastrous start after opting to bat first, losing both their openers within the first three overs. The experienced Wesley Barresi mounted a recovery with some flamboyant boundaries while Colin Ackermann batted time at the other end, guiding the side to 47/2 at the end of the powerplay. However lightning struck twice for the Europeans as the duo returned to the hut in the space of six balls following a 59-run stand, Barresi for a run-a-ball 41 and Ackerman for a 33-ball 15. Bangladesh took the opportunity to strangle the scoring thereon, allowing the Dutch just 43 runs in the next 74 balls when the star all-rounder fell to leave his team reeling at 107/5 after 27 overs. Skipper Scott Edward stepped up in the time of despair with another steady captain's knock of 68, receiving ample support from veteran Sybrand Engelbrecht who trot along to 35 in 61 deliveries. Eerily, the Netherlands again undid the good work undertaken by the 79-run partnership in drastic fashion, this time just four balls separating the pair's dismissal. With the score thus 185/7 and just five overs remaining, the Tigers seemed hopeful of wrapping up the opposition under 200 but Logan van Been foiled their plans with a final flourish of 23 from just 16 balls, steering his team to a competitive score of 229.
In response, the Tigers batsmen all failed to get hold of a difficult Eden Gardens track showcasing significant grip with the occasional zip under lights. Similar to their counterparts, the openers Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das were both back in the pavilion with just 19 runs on the board amidst threatening spells from Aryan Dutt and Logan van Beek that featured three maidens on the trot. To make matters worse, Najmul Hossain Shanto further piled onto his disastrous run in the tournament and had the scoreboard reading 45/3 in the 12th over. Mehidy Hasan Miraz was the only batsman who looked comfortable in the middle, the five boundaries and a maximum in his 40-ball 35 a testament to shame, as he looking primed to establish a match-winning partnership with skipper Shakib Al Hasan. However, the Dutch's relentless spirit emerged to the fore once again in the form of three wickets in as many overs, scalping both incumbent batters as well as the in-form Mushfiqur Rahim. Thus, at 70/6, the responsibility to dig Bangladesh out of the grave once again fell on Mahmudullah's shoulders but it proved to be a demand too many. Once he fell for 20, the Tigers eventually crumbled to 142 all-out in the 43rd over with Paul van Meekeren playing a starring role boasting figures of 4/29.
True!
Appreciation post for Scott Edwards and Netherlands Cricket. I wish we had more leaders like him who do much with little. No global superstars, but they work smart and hard. These are no longer upsets. They are deserved victories.— Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) October 28, 2023
Boom
Bangladesh against Netherlands #BANvsNED pic.twitter.com/mh5jl6Xchq— Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) October 28, 2023
Brilliant
Netherlands you have been solid. Brilliant stuff this 👏 #Netherlands— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 28, 2023
Me too!
All I want is to see Netherlands Finish in top 8 and make it to the champions trophy in 2025.— Prasanna (@prasannalara) October 28, 2023
Wow!
Bangladesh in #CWC has now lost to these four non-Test playing nations:— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 28, 2023
Canada (2003), Kenya (2003), Ireland (2007) & Netherlands (2023).#CWC2023 #CWC23#NEDvsBAN #BANvsNED
LOL
Happiness is this.......!!!!!! #ha ha ha....!!! Bangladesh lost against the Netherlands. 😎😎😎@mushfiqur15 #NEDvBAN #BANvsNED pic.twitter.com/nvWVoeD5HA— Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) October 28, 2023
They deserve it!
Netherlands defeated South Africa and Bangladesh in this World Cup. They deserve to play more bilateral cricket with top teams. pic.twitter.com/hCCbKWxqRo— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) October 28, 2023
They've done it!
DUTCH DID IT!🥳 Netherlands has come a long journey in cricket. They qualified in WorldCup 2023 by crossing Zimbabwe WestIndies was a huge achievement. They already defeated Bangladesh and favourites of the tournament SouthAfrica. Dutch deserve test status by ICC! #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/9s7MpPflvf— Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) October 28, 2023
Superb
What A Match 💥— Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@sri_ashutosh08) October 28, 2023
Netherlands beat Bangladesh
Bhagwa colour always dominated
Great to see Saffron/ Orange colour is at best v/s Green 💪#BANvsNED #CWC2023 #NEDvBAN pic.twitter.com/pZYlBGoMYW
Well played
Netherlands beat Bangladesh by 87 runs, What a game that was for Netherlands.— Nawaz 🇵🇰 (@Rnawaz31888) October 28, 2023
Well Played Team Dutch. pic.twitter.com/wXYs4O3xr1