BAN vs NED | Twitter reacts to Dutch flying associate flag high by humiliating Tigers in 87-run drubbing

In response, the Tigers batsmen all failed to get hold of a difficult Eden Gardens track showcasing significant grip with the occasional zip under lights. Similar to their counterparts, the openers Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das were both back in the pavilion with just 19 runs on the board amidst threatening spells from Aryan Dutt and Logan van Beek that featured three maidens on the trot. To make matters worse, Najmul Hossain Shanto further piled onto his disastrous run in the tournament and had the scoreboard reading 45/3 in the 12th over. Mehidy Hasan Miraz was the only batsman who looked comfortable in the middle, the five boundaries and a maximum in his 40-ball 35 a testament to shame, as he looking primed to establish a match-winning partnership with skipper Shakib Al Hasan. However, the Dutch's relentless spirit emerged to the fore once again in the form of three wickets in as many overs, scalping both incumbent batters as well as the in-form Mushfiqur Rahim. Thus, at 70/6, the responsibility to dig Bangladesh out of the grave once again fell on Mahmudullah's shoulders but it proved to be a demand too many. Once he fell for 20, the Tigers eventually crumbled to 142 all-out in the 43rd over with Paul van Meekeren playing a starring role boasting figures of 4/29.