More Options

BAN vs NED | Twitter reacts to Dutch flying associate flag high by humiliating Tigers in 87-run drubbing

BAN vs NED | Twitter reacts to Dutch flying associate flag high by humiliating Tigers in 87-run drubbing

33

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

The Dutch triumphed with aplomb in the City of Joy

|

KNCB

The Netherlands roared to their second victory on Saturday to effectively knock Bangladesh out of the tournament. With Eden Gardens playing host to its first match of World Cup 2023, the Dutch fought their way to 229 before dazzling with the ball to tumble out the Tigers for 142.

The Netherlands suffered a disastrous start after opting to bat first, losing both their openers within the first three overs. The experienced Wesley Barresi mounted a recovery with some flamboyant boundaries while Colin Ackermann batted time at the other end, guiding the side to 47/2 at the end of the powerplay. However lightning struck twice for the Europeans as the duo returned to the hut in the space of six balls following a 59-run stand, Barresi for a run-a-ball 41 and Ackerman for a 33-ball 15. Bangladesh took the opportunity to strangle the scoring thereon, allowing the Dutch just 43 runs in the next 74 balls when the star all-rounder fell to leave his team reeling at 107/5 after 27 overs. Skipper Scott Edward stepped up in the time of despair with another steady captain's knock of 68, receiving ample support from veteran Sybrand Engelbrecht who trot along to 35 in 61 deliveries. Eerily, the Netherlands again undid the good work undertaken by the 79-run partnership in drastic fashion, this time just four balls separating the pair's dismissal. With the score thus 185/7 and just five overs remaining, the Tigers seemed hopeful of wrapping up the opposition under 200 but Logan van Been foiled their plans with a final flourish of 23 from just 16 balls, steering his team to a competitive score of 229.

In response, the Tigers batsmen all failed to get hold of a difficult Eden Gardens track showcasing significant grip with the occasional zip under lights. Similar to their counterparts, the openers Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das were both back in the pavilion with just 19 runs on the board amidst threatening spells from Aryan Dutt and Logan van Beek that featured three maidens on the trot. To make matters worse, Najmul Hossain Shanto further piled onto his disastrous run in the tournament and had the scoreboard reading 45/3 in the 12th over. Mehidy Hasan Miraz was the only batsman who looked comfortable in the middle, the five boundaries and a maximum in his 40-ball 35 a testament to shame, as he looking primed to establish a match-winning partnership with skipper Shakib Al Hasan. However, the Dutch's relentless spirit emerged to the fore once again in the form of three wickets in as many overs, scalping both incumbent batters as well as the in-form Mushfiqur Rahim. Thus, at 70/6, the responsibility to dig Bangladesh out of the grave once again fell on Mahmudullah's shoulders but it proved to be a demand too many. Once he fell for 20, the Tigers eventually crumbled to 142 all-out in the 43rd over with Paul van Meekeren playing a starring role boasting figures of 4/29.

True!

Boom

Brilliant

Me too!

Wow!

LOL

They deserve it!

They've done it!

Superb

Well played

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all