NZ vs AUS | Twitter reacts to Daryl Mitchell's costly catch error leave teammates disheartened
New Zealand cricket team is renowned for their high fielding standards, often converting challenging catches into convincing dismissals. Unfortunately, Saturday in Dharmashala was not their day, as they were seen dropping catches and displaying a lower level of fielding performance than usual.
Travis Head made a return to the side, and in partnership with Warner, they decided to have a blast as both left-handers went on an absolute rampage, showing no mercy to the New Zealand pacers. They managed to hit at least one boundary every over in the initial 13 overs, propelling the score to 144. There was a moment when Santer dropped a challenging return chance off Head, granting him a second life. However, the partnership of 175 runs was finally broken when Phillips dismissed David Warner, who departed after scoring 81. Head achieved a remarkable century, doing so in just 59 balls, marking it as the third-fastest century in this World Cup. This feat propelled Australia's total to 200 runs in just 23 overs. However, Phillips managed to clean up Head, dismissing him after he had scored 109. While New Zealand nearly had another breakthrough, it wasn't their day in the field today, with what followed.
Boult bowled to Labuschagne, who managed to get a single, but New Zealand's fielding performance was uncharacteristically below par today. This was the third catch they put down in the match, and Mitchell was the one at fault this time. The delivery was short and outside off, Labuschagne played a ramp shot to third man, and Mitchell made an error. He ran in, bent down to take the catch low, got both hands on it but failed to hold on. This drop was the easiest of the three missed catches which was evidently proved by the teammates reactions that followed the catch drop.
Daryl Mitchell's failure to grasp an easy catch led to a wave of criticism on Twitter, coming from fans and spectators.
October 28, 2023
Ye aaj new Zealand ko kya ho gya... Bowlers achi bowling nhi kr rahe ...catch drop kar rahe🤡🤡choke krne LG gye hain— Dave Allippa (@DAllippa51747) October 28, 2023
Daryll Mitchell just dropped Labuschagne's catch! Disappointing fielding from NZ today 😕 #AUSvsNZ pic.twitter.com/DC0iDXyYAw— KAMLESH HINDU♐ (@kamlesh26290006) October 28, 2023
Daryl Mitchell Dropped!! Marnus Labuschagne's catch!! 👀— Farhan Mansuri (@_FarhanMansuri) October 28, 2023
Trent Boult is unlucky today not only beaten by Aussies Batsman but also catch dropped by Mitchell of Labuschagne 😭😭😭#AUSvsNZ #NZvsAUS #PAKvSA #SAvsPAK #BabarAzam #Warner #TravisHead #PAKvSA #SAvsPAK #Harbhajan #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/J4F0EnhVuJ— DaebakAnkita💃 (@DaebakankitaF) October 28, 2023
Labuschagne Catch dropped by Daryl Mitchell#AUSvNZ— Pandu Raj (@CSKianPanduRaj) October 28, 2023
They must have dropped catch of Labuschagne purposely— Jason Dsouza (@jdnats) October 28, 2023
