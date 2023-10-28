NZ vs AUS | Twitter reacts to Daryl Mitchell's costly catch error leave teammates disheartened

Travis Head made a return to the side, and in partnership with Warner, they decided to have a blast as both left-handers went on an absolute rampage, showing no mercy to the New Zealand pacers. They managed to hit at least one boundary every over in the initial 13 overs, propelling the score to 144. There was a moment when Santer dropped a challenging return chance off Head, granting him a second life. However, the partnership of 175 runs was finally broken when Phillips dismissed David Warner, who departed after scoring 81. Head achieved a remarkable century, doing so in just 59 balls, marking it as the third-fastest century in this World Cup. This feat propelled Australia's total to 200 runs in just 23 overs. However, Phillips managed to clean up Head, dismissing him after he had scored 109. While New Zealand nearly had another breakthrough, it wasn't their day in the field today, with what followed.