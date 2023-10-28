More Options

NZ vs AUS | Twitter stunned as Maxwell's casual walk down the track ends up in 104m six to Dharamsala roof

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Maxwell is renowned for his exceptional ability to hit sixes, often using unorthodox shots and exploiting field placements. In Dharmashala, he added another remarkable feat to his cap by smashing a colossal 104-meter six, a hit that almost seemed capable of damaging the stadium's roof.

Despite losing the toss, the Australian openers, David Warner and Travis Head, provided an aggressive start with a partnership of 175 runs. However, wickets began to fall at regular intervals, and Australia reached a total of 274/5. Santner put an end to Marsh's scratchy innings (36 off 51), after which Maxwell took charge and played some aggressive shots. Meanwhile, Boult conceded 13 runs in the 40th over. The stadium witnessed a remarkable six, a moment that will be etched in memory forever.

After 42 overs, the score stood at 306/5, and on the third ball of the 43rd over, Santner delivered to Maxwell. The Aussie all rounder's response was nothing short of extraordinary as he launched the ball onto the roof with a massive six. It was a fuller delivery just outside off, and Maxwell took a step forward, unleashing the ball many-a-mile over long-off. The ball ended up landing in the ground, but the reaction of Aaron Finch, who was stationed on that side, mirrored the entire stadium's astonishment and excitement.

Twitter was swift in capturing and sharing this iconic six, with users expressing their awe and amazement through their reactions and comments.

