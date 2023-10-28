NZ vs AUS | Twitter stunned as Maxwell's casual walk down the track ends up in 104m six to Dharamsala roof
Maxwell is renowned for his exceptional ability to hit sixes, often using unorthodox shots and exploiting field placements. In Dharmashala, he added another remarkable feat to his cap by smashing a colossal 104-meter six, a hit that almost seemed capable of damaging the stadium's roof.
Despite losing the toss, the Australian openers, David Warner and Travis Head, provided an aggressive start with a partnership of 175 runs. However, wickets began to fall at regular intervals, and Australia reached a total of 274/5. Santner put an end to Marsh's scratchy innings (36 off 51), after which Maxwell took charge and played some aggressive shots. Meanwhile, Boult conceded 13 runs in the 40th over. The stadium witnessed a remarkable six, a moment that will be etched in memory forever.
After 42 overs, the score stood at 306/5, and on the third ball of the 43rd over, Santner delivered to Maxwell. The Aussie all rounder's response was nothing short of extraordinary as he launched the ball onto the roof with a massive six. It was a fuller delivery just outside off, and Maxwell took a step forward, unleashing the ball many-a-mile over long-off. The ball ended up landing in the ground, but the reaction of Aaron Finch, who was stationed on that side, mirrored the entire stadium's astonishment and excitement.
Twitter was swift in capturing and sharing this iconic six, with users expressing their awe and amazement through their reactions and comments.
That is massive hit from MAXwell!
October 28, 2023
That is some power hitting!
Glenn Maxwell smashes the biggest six of the 2023 World Cup.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 28, 2023
104M at the Dharamshala Stadium. pic.twitter.com/soR1PNxPNm
Boom!
Glenn Maxwell hits a six on the Dharamshala roof.#AUSvNZ #NZvAUS pic.twitter.com/2A2tTjHwhk— Public View (@HarishMand49205) October 28, 2023
Absolutely smashed it!
MAXWELL HAS HIT THE BIGGEST SIX IN WORLD CUP 2023...!!!!!!— CricLoverShanky (@CricLoverShanky) October 28, 2023
The ball hits the roof of Dharamshala stadium Maxwell show strted in Dharamshala. #AUSvsNZ #NZvsAUS #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/4gUjWkKcHJ
That's Maxwell for you!
Glenn Maxwell Hit the longest Six of the Tournament 😶🌫 104 metre. #AUSvNZ #AUSvsNZ #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/Liq6j7Hxrj— Farhan Mansuri (@_FarhanMansuri) October 28, 2023
Rampage!!!
Maxwell hits biggest six in this World Cup 💥💥#GlennMaxwell #AUSvNZ #NZvAUS #Dharamsala pic.twitter.com/02pVAtuaE2— Dhivakar G (@Dhivakar_25) October 28, 2023
Anyone would react on it!
Aaron Finch reacts to the six hit by Maxi.— Rizwan 🇮🇳 (@Rizwan18Cricket) October 28, 2023
Maxwell hits longest six that went out of the park and ball came back to the field too. #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/BNq3NPS0F2
Made it look so easy!
Maxwell causally walked down the ground and muscled 104M six on the roof pic.twitter.com/QlrwdUfIOb— R.K.𝕏 (@The_kafir_boy_2) October 28, 2023
That's big!
Longest six of this WC....#AUSvsNZ #NZvsAUS #NewZealand #TravisHead #Phillips #aussie #Australia #Santner #Maxwell https://t.co/3pBJQQDyZl pic.twitter.com/4iR9qeYASo— Umair Wajid (@umairwajid1417) October 28, 2023
Man was in mood!
104 m six biggest now belongs to the big show maxwell— Aditya Mehra (@AdityaM3633) October 28, 2023