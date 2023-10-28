NZ vs AUS | Twitter stunned as Maxwell's casual walk down the track ends up in 104m six to Dharamsala roof

After 42 overs, the score stood at 306/5, and on the third ball of the 43rd over, Santner delivered to Maxwell. The Aussie all rounder's response was nothing short of extraordinary as he launched the ball onto the roof with a massive six. It was a fuller delivery just outside off, and Maxwell took a step forward, unleashing the ball many-a-mile over long-off. The ball ended up landing in the ground, but the reaction of Aaron Finch, who was stationed on that side, mirrored the entire stadium's astonishment and excitement.