IND vs ENG | Twitter goes gaga as clinical India thrash England by 100 runs

India had a poor start after being put into bat in the encounter against England, losing Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli early. As a result, the Men in Blue could only manage 35 runs in the first powerplay and Shreyas Iyer’s dismissal put India in a precarious situation with the score at 40/3 in 12 overs. However, Rohit Sharma joined hands with KL Rahul and steadied India’s innings, guiding the team to triple digits in 25 overs with the Indian captain notching up a half-century in the process. Just when the hosts looked well placed at the 30-over mark at 130/3, England bounced back, dismissing both the set batters, with Rohit falling 13 short of another World Cup century, in the span of seven overs. Jos Buttler & Co. continued to chip away with wickets to further dent India. However, Suryakumar Yadav played a 49-run knock off 47 balls to propel his side over 200. Some small cameos towards the fag end meant that India ended their innings on 229/9.