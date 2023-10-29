IND vs ENG | Twitter goes gaga as clinical India thrash England by 100 runs
India continued their winning run in the World Cup securing a 100-run win against England. After Rohit Sharma’s brilliant half-century on a tricky Ekana surface guided India to 229, the bowlers wreaked havoc to bundle out England for 129 leaving the defending champions on the brink of elimination.
India had a poor start after being put into bat in the encounter against England, losing Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli early. As a result, the Men in Blue could only manage 35 runs in the first powerplay and Shreyas Iyer’s dismissal put India in a precarious situation with the score at 40/3 in 12 overs. However, Rohit Sharma joined hands with KL Rahul and steadied India’s innings, guiding the team to triple digits in 25 overs with the Indian captain notching up a half-century in the process. Just when the hosts looked well placed at the 30-over mark at 130/3, England bounced back, dismissing both the set batters, with Rohit falling 13 short of another World Cup century, in the span of seven overs. Jos Buttler & Co. continued to chip away with wickets to further dent India. However, Suryakumar Yadav played a 49-run knock off 47 balls to propel his side over 200. Some small cameos towards the fag end meant that India ended their innings on 229/9.
Defending a sub-par total, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami breathed fire and left England in a spot of bother at 40/4 in 10 overs. Just when England would have thought that they could negotiate spin better, Kuldeep Yadav generated incredible spin to leave the defending champions cornered. The Indian bowlers continued to pile on the misery, bagging wickets at regular intervals with Jadeja joining the party by removing Chris Woakes to make the result a formality. Eventually, England were bowled out for 129 which ensured that India reclaimed the top spot on the points table. England, on the other hand, are on the brink of elimination with just two points to their name after six games.
