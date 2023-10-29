IND vs ENG | Twitter in awe as Kuldeep extracts 7.2 degree turn to knock over Buttler with peach

On the first ball of the 16th over, Kuldeep bowled a good length delivery outside off stump which would have finished near the tram lines. However, after pitching, the ball turned sharply into the Buttler, who had already decided to play for the outside line. The Englishman tried to adjust to the massive turn but the delivery went past the batter’s defence, smashing the top of the middle stump. While the delivery appeared to be a peach in real time, the commentators revealed that Kuldeep had managed to extract a 7.2-degree turn from the pitch despite dew being around.