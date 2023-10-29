IND vs ENG | Twitter in awe as Kuldeep extracts 7.2 degree turn to knock over Buttler with peach
Kuldeep Yadav has been a proven performer on the white-ball circuit and is known to bamboozle batters with his variations and providing India with timely breakthroughs. Kuldeep proved his worth in the 2023 World Cup clash against England as he castled England skipper Jos Buttler with a ripper.
India, after being put into bat in the clash against England, failed to put a complete performance with the willow as they only managed 229 runs in 50 overs. Rohit Sharma was the leading run-scorer of the side, amassing 87 runs off 101 deliveries. However, defending a sub-par total, the Indian pacers wreaked havoc and reduced England to 40/4 inside the first powerplay. Then Kuldeep joined the party and sent Buttler packing with a beauty.
On the first ball of the 16th over, Kuldeep bowled a good length delivery outside off stump which would have finished near the tram lines. However, after pitching, the ball turned sharply into the Buttler, who had already decided to play for the outside line. The Englishman tried to adjust to the massive turn but the delivery went past the batter’s defence, smashing the top of the middle stump. While the delivery appeared to be a peach in real time, the commentators revealed that Kuldeep had managed to extract a 7.2-degree turn from the pitch despite dew being around.
Kuldeep’s Warne-esque delivery sent social media into action and fans expressed their views on Twitter on the ace Indian spinner’s mastery.
