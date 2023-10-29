IND vs ENG | Twitter in spilts over Joe Root playfully mocking Willey wincing in pain
Cricket is a fierce game where teams leave no stone unturned to trump the other but at times, one has witnessed players engage in funny banter amidst the high-voltage clashes. The same happened in the 2023 World Cup game between India and England when Joe Root playfully mocked David Willey.
England won the toss and decided to put India into bat in the World Cup game in Lucknow. The Three Lions, who entered the contest on the back of three consecutive losses, had an ideal start with the ball as they sent Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer back into the hut with just 40 runs on the board. However, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul showed their class to keep the English bowlers at bay. While England were trying to break the partnership, Joe Root hilarious mocked Willey while fielding and this created a lot of buzz on social media.
On the fifth ball of the 23rd over, Rahul, after playing three consecutive dot balls, tried to break the shackles and drove Liam Livingstone’s tossed-up delivery. However, Willey, stationed at cover, made a stop to deny Rahul any runs. However, in doing so, the England all-rounder hurt his hand and was seen wincing in pain. Then on the next ball, Rahul played a cut shot on Livingstone’s good-length delivery but Root fielding at point, made a diving stop. Following this, the former England captain mocked Willey by impersonating him wincing in pain.
Root’s hysterical jibe at Willey created a lot of buzz on the internet and many fans on Twitter shared their reaction on the same.
Joe Root is having some fun in the field. First put on Buttler's helmet while at slip, then mimicked Willey's writhing in pain after stopping the ball. #INDvBAN #ICCCricketWorldCup— Aman (@_amantweets) October 29, 2023
Did Joe Root just mock David Willey wincing in pain? 😹— Bas De Joker (Perry's version) (@Jokeresque_) October 29, 2023
I'd rather bowl Joe Root than Livingstone #INDvsENG— Neil (@njhcricket) October 29, 2023
A fan travelled 12,445km from the USA to Lucknow to witness King Kohli.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 29, 2023
Ye David Willey.. aaj team India ko bade jhatke de raha hai. 💔— Faiz Fazel (@theFaizFazel) October 29, 2023
'Man of the Match' David Willey #WazirxOfTheMatch— juju (@jujuwarren22) October 29, 2023
Ye David Willey.. aaj team India ko bade jhatke do raha hai. 💔— Faiz Fazel (@theFaizFazel) October 29, 2023
It should automatically mean England qualifies for the KOs.....😉😎🤣— Dave - we are STILL Premier League - NFFC ⭐⭐ (@dj_zotov) October 29, 2023