Twitter reacts as Lucknow’s poor outfield almost ends Livingstone’s World Cup campaign

With England struggling to get points on the board in the ongoing World Cup, in the game against India, they decided to chase down the target that the hosts would set them. They got off to a flyer with the entire top order, barring Rohit Sharma, back in the hut with the scoreboard reading just 40 runs. As the incoming KL Rahul and Rohit tried to rebuild the innings, India seemed to be back on track on a slow surface in Lucknow. However, England clawed their way back into the game by dismissing both set batters in a space of six overs. The talking point, though, was not the wicket but rather the grimacing fielder left on the deck clutching his knee.