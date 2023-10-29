Twitter reacts as Lucknow’s poor outfield almost ends Livingstone’s World Cup campaign
Modern cricket has come a long way since its humble beginnings as fielding has become an integral part of the sport which has seen pristine outfields provided for games. However, in the India-England clash in Lucknow, Livingstone almost suffered a horrible injury due to poor outfield condition.
With England struggling to get points on the board in the ongoing World Cup, in the game against India, they decided to chase down the target that the hosts would set them. They got off to a flyer with the entire top order, barring Rohit Sharma, back in the hut with the scoreboard reading just 40 runs. As the incoming KL Rahul and Rohit tried to rebuild the innings, India seemed to be back on track on a slow surface in Lucknow. However, England clawed their way back into the game by dismissing both set batters in a space of six overs. The talking point, though, was not the wicket but rather the grimacing fielder left on the deck clutching his knee.
Having brought up his fifty in the 24th over, Rohit started struggling to get quick runs as the English bowlers stuck to good lines. After scoring a boundary in the 30th over, Rohit went through an unusual dry phase where he was struggling to buy a boundary and it was a matter of time before he attempted a risky shot. That came on the fifth ball of the 37th over as he tried to take on Adil Rashid. The Englishman tossed up a wrong 'un that Rohit could not resist going after but failed to get the right contact on it. Nonetheless, the ball went flying towards deep midwicket where Liam Livingstone attempted to complete a standard sliding catch.
The all rounder did that but as he landed, his right knee got stuck in the surface as he stumbled over. Much to England’s delight, he held onto the ball but was left clutching his knee obviously in a lot of pain. The replays did not paint a pretty picture either, as it enhanced how dangerous the injury could have been had there not been a little slide. Social media users were not too pleased with the surface and Twitter was flooded with posts criticizing the field in Lucknow. That would have hurt him very badly!
