SL vs AFG | Twitter in awe of ageless Nabi's impeccable judgement to bag tough catch at boundary

In the fag end of the innings, Angelo Mathews was trying to take the Afghan bowlers to the cleaners in order to propel the Lions to a good total. On the third ball of the 49th over, the former Sri Lankan captain tried to dispatch Fazalhaq Farooqi for a maximum but failed to middle the slower ball as he would have liked. Despite being outfoxed, the sheer power behind the shot meant it soared high in the night sky and was comfortably heading over the boundary ropes. However, Nabi at long-on got underneath the ball Kookaburra and displayed incredible judgement to grab the catch, maintaining his balance just millimeters away from the boundary.