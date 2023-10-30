More Options

SL vs AFG | Twitter in awe of ageless Nabi's impeccable judgement to bag tough catch at boundary

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

The Afghans were pumped with the regular fall of Lankan wickets

In any sport, experience is worth its weight in gold and the veteran players are entrusted to lead by example in crunch moments. One such instance was witnessed in the World Cup game between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan when Mohammad Nabi displayed his guile to latch onto a difficult catch.

Coming off the back of two wins, Afghanistan decided to field first in the encounter against Sri Lanka in Pune. They drew first blood in the sixth over, following which the Sri Lankan batters stitched together valuable partnerships to put themselves in a good position at 131/2 after 27 overs. However, their Asian counterparts bounced back in style to eventually bowl out the opposition to 241. While the bowling unit put up a brilliant performance, Nabi’s sensational catch created a lot of buzz on the internet as well.

In the fag end of the innings, Angelo Mathews was trying to take the Afghan bowlers to the cleaners in order to propel the Lions to a good total. On the third ball of the 49th over, the former Sri Lankan captain tried to dispatch Fazalhaq Farooqi for a maximum but failed to middle the slower ball as he would have liked. Despite being outfoxed, the sheer power behind the shot meant it soared high in the night sky and was comfortably heading over the boundary ropes. However, Nabi at long-on got underneath the ball Kookaburra and displayed incredible judgement to grab the catch, maintaining his balance just millimeters away from the boundary.

The legendary Afghan cricketer’s magnificent grab caught the attention of a lot of fans on social media with many taking to Twitter to heap praise on the 38-year-old.

What a Catch

Gone!!

 Near the line

Nabi nailed it

Good work

Blinder of catch

Six or wicket

Great catch

One of the best

Mathews caught

