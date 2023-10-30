SL vs AFG | Twitter reacts as Afghanistan fuel semi-final ambitions with clinical seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka

Defending a sub-par total, Sri Lanka had a great start as Dilshan Madhushanka sent Rahmanullah Gurbaz packing in the very first over. Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmat Shah steadied Afghanistan’s innings and guided the team to 50 runs in the first powerplay. Though Ibrahim was dismissed after scoring 39, Rahmat and Hashmatullah Shahidi kept the chase on track, helping the team reach the 100-run mark in the 22nd over. Rahmat was eventually dismissed after registering his 25th ODI half-century, with 111 runs required off 22 overs. Nevertheless, the Afghan captain and Azmatullah Omarzai continued scoring at a good clip and put their team in pole position for a victory. Afghanistan breached the 200-run mark in the 40th over as the at-crease duo went up a notch to claim their respective fifties and marshaled the team over the line in 45.2 overs. Courtesy of the win, Afghanistan have climbed to the fifth position in the standings with six points to their name and have thus kept themselves in the reckoning for a semi-finals spot.