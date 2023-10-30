More Options

SL vs AFG | Twitter reacts as Afghanistan fuel semi-final ambitions with clinical seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Afghanistan showed immense hinger on the field to clinch a memorable win

Afghanistan put up a magnificent all-round performance in the crucial 2023 World Cup clash against Sri Lanka on Monday to emerge victorious comfortably. Fazalhaq Farooqi led the way with the ball to restrict the Lions to 241 before the batting unit stepped up to hunt down the total in 45.2 overs.

Sri Lanka endured a slow start after being put into bat against Afghanistan and could only amass 41 runs in the first powerplay, losing a wicket in the process. Thereon, Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis stitched together a steady 62-run stand that kept Afghan bowlers at bay before the former was dismissed on 46. Nevertheless, Sadeera Samarawickrama joined Mendis to keep the scoreboard ticking and guided the team into triple digits in the 22nd over. Sri Lanka looked good for a par total at the 27-over mark with the scorecard reading 131/2 but Mujeeb Ur Rahman dismissed both set batters in the span of ten balls to dent the opposition’s progress. The Lankan Lions continued to lose wickets thereafter and were reduced to 185/7 in 40 overs. Angelo Mathews and Maheesh Theekshana played crucial cameos to help them stay afloat and breach the 240-mark before the side was bundled out for 241 in 49.3 overs. Fazalhaq Farooqi was Afghanistan’s wrecker-in-chief, managing a four-wicket haul.

Defending a sub-par total, Sri Lanka had a great start as Dilshan Madhushanka sent Rahmanullah Gurbaz packing in the very first over. Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmat Shah steadied Afghanistan’s innings and guided the team to 50 runs in the first powerplay. Though Ibrahim was dismissed after scoring 39, Rahmat and Hashmatullah Shahidi kept the chase on track, helping the team reach the 100-run mark in the 22nd over. Rahmat was eventually dismissed after registering his 25th ODI half-century, with 111 runs required off 22 overs. Nevertheless, the Afghan captain and Azmatullah Omarzai continued scoring at a good clip and put their team in pole position for a victory. Afghanistan breached the 200-run mark in the 40th over as the at-crease duo went up a notch to claim their respective fifties and marshaled the team over the line in 45.2 overs. Courtesy of the win, Afghanistan have climbed to the fifth position in the standings with six points to their name and have thus kept themselves in the reckoning for a semi-finals spot.

