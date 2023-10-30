SL vs AFG | Twitter reacts as Afghanistan fuel semi-final ambitions with clinical seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka
Afghanistan showed immense hinger on the field to clinch a memorable win|
ACB
Afghanistan put up a magnificent all-round performance in the crucial 2023 World Cup clash against Sri Lanka on Monday to emerge victorious comfortably. Fazalhaq Farooqi led the way with the ball to restrict the Lions to 241 before the batting unit stepped up to hunt down the total in 45.2 overs.
Sri Lanka endured a slow start after being put into bat against Afghanistan and could only amass 41 runs in the first powerplay, losing a wicket in the process. Thereon, Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis stitched together a steady 62-run stand that kept Afghan bowlers at bay before the former was dismissed on 46. Nevertheless, Sadeera Samarawickrama joined Mendis to keep the scoreboard ticking and guided the team into triple digits in the 22nd over. Sri Lanka looked good for a par total at the 27-over mark with the scorecard reading 131/2 but Mujeeb Ur Rahman dismissed both set batters in the span of ten balls to dent the opposition’s progress. The Lankan Lions continued to lose wickets thereafter and were reduced to 185/7 in 40 overs. Angelo Mathews and Maheesh Theekshana played crucial cameos to help them stay afloat and breach the 240-mark before the side was bundled out for 241 in 49.3 overs. Fazalhaq Farooqi was Afghanistan’s wrecker-in-chief, managing a four-wicket haul.
Defending a sub-par total, Sri Lanka had a great start as Dilshan Madhushanka sent Rahmanullah Gurbaz packing in the very first over. Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmat Shah steadied Afghanistan’s innings and guided the team to 50 runs in the first powerplay. Though Ibrahim was dismissed after scoring 39, Rahmat and Hashmatullah Shahidi kept the chase on track, helping the team reach the 100-run mark in the 22nd over. Rahmat was eventually dismissed after registering his 25th ODI half-century, with 111 runs required off 22 overs. Nevertheless, the Afghan captain and Azmatullah Omarzai continued scoring at a good clip and put their team in pole position for a victory. Afghanistan breached the 200-run mark in the 40th over as the at-crease duo went up a notch to claim their respective fifties and marshaled the team over the line in 45.2 overs. Courtesy of the win, Afghanistan have climbed to the fifth position in the standings with six points to their name and have thus kept themselves in the reckoning for a semi-finals spot.
Fabulous
Fabulous once again from Afghanistan. Their batting has gone to a new high in this World Cup. I would like to believe a significant part is due to long form players like Rahmat Shah and Hashmatullah Shahidi. Delighted for them— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 30, 2023
Easy peasy
One more win for Afghanistan (likely against Netherlands) and they will qualify for the Champions Trophy. Quite deservingly 👏🏻 #CWC23— Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) October 30, 2023
True
Afghanistan make the most compelling story this World Cup, after beating England and Pakistan,poised to vanquish Sri Lanka. What an extraordinary World Cup campaign! But Will this stupendous performance help in getting them more international matches is the moot question?— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 30, 2023
The rise of Afghans
Afghanistan has defeated Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka in this World Cup. The Rise of Afghanistan Cricket. #AFGvSL pic.twitter.com/gkYXHTTouv— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) October 30, 2023
Brilliant
Brilliant win, Afghanistan. Clinical all the way in every department. 5th on the table now.— Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) October 30, 2023
Marvelous
Afghanistan was a marvellously spirited team till a couple of yrs ago. They ran top teams close several times but won very few matches.— Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) October 30, 2023
Now it has gained maturity, consistency & sangfroid. Their players don't buckle under pressure & finish matches skillfully.#AFGvsL #CWC23
They have turned it brilliantly
Thought Afghanistan was too over-confident trying to chase against New Zealand. But since then, they have turned it around with brilliantly paced chases against Pakistan and now Sri Lanka.— Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) October 30, 2023
Collecting wins against former winners... third now. Champion killers! #AfgvSL #CWC23
Correct
They are the team of this #CWC2023 regardless of the trophy.— Vimal कुमार (@Vimalwa) October 30, 2023
Super Afghanistan 👏 pic.twitter.com/csbHr5dxJv
Full respect
Afghanistan defeated england:— Ambani jii (@ambani_jiii) October 30, 2023
Afghanistan defeated Pakistan:
Afghanistan defeated srilanka:
Meanwhile Afghan Cricket to fans ab full izzat chahiye#AFGvsL pic.twitter.com/etCmEkYTYM
Gazab!
Babar Azam and Jos Buttler after watching Afghanistan one sided victory.#AFGvsL pic.twitter.com/XTLNfn6FBI— Jai Upadhyay (@jay_upadhyay14) October 30, 2023
