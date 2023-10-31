BAN vs PAK | Twitter in splits as Donald builds up to Springboks celebration with a game of hide and seek

As his side trudged through the overs against the Shaheens, Donald was seen sitting on the sidelines while applying some ice to his hands owing to some injury while training. However, when the cameras refocused their attention on him after moving away temporarily to catch the on-field action, the acclaimed pacer of the past era decided to indulge the commentators and viewers by pretending to hide behind an LED sideboard. With the camera showing no intent to move away, the 57-year-old continued his antics by breaking out into a game of peek-a-boo, following which the lens of the camera panned towards the coach's socks. Donald was sporting a Springboks garment on his feet, in celebration of the South African team's Rugby World Cup final triumph over the New Zealand All Blacks last week. Realizing the same, Donald erupted in a quiet but passionate celebration, pumping both his fists in the air in exultation.