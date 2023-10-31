More Options

BAN vs PAK | Twitter in splits as Donald builds up to Springboks celebration with a game of hide and seek

BAN vs PAK | Twitter in splits as Donald builds up to Springboks celebration with a game of hide and seek

185

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Allan Donald seemed to be in high spirits in the City of Joy

|

ICC

When things go awry on the field, one can hardly blame the support staff for resorting to all sorts of shenanigans to distract themselves. Allan Donald, in a similar boat on Tuesday, thus entertained the viewers with some antics on the sidelines, including celebrating the South African rugby team.

Bangladesh endured a trademark batting collapse at the Eden Gardens to find themselves reeling at 188/7 after 40 overs against Pakistan. With just a solitary victory in six games at the World Cup so far, the Tigers have had little to celebrate during the course of the tournament but the same does not hold true for their bowling coach and a Proteas legend, Allan Donald.

As his side trudged through the overs against the Shaheens, Donald was seen sitting on the sidelines while applying some ice to his hands owing to some injury while training. However, when the cameras refocused their attention on him after moving away temporarily to catch the on-field action, the acclaimed pacer of the past era decided to indulge the commentators and viewers by pretending to hide behind an LED sideboard. With the camera showing no intent to move away, the 57-year-old continued his antics by breaking out into a game of peek-a-boo, following which the lens of the camera panned towards the coach's socks. Donald was sporting a Springboks garment on his feet, in celebration of the South African team's Rugby World Cup final triumph over the New Zealand All Blacks last week. Realizing the same, Donald erupted in a quiet but passionate celebration, pumping both his fists in the air in exultation.

Twitterati was quick to flood social media with reactions to the rib-splitting sequence of events. 

Hide & seek time!

Go boke!

Having a big laugh!

True

Need to wrap up!

Strikes

Sensible

Nagin

The worst

Correct

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all