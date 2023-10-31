BAN vs PAK | Twitter in splits as Donald builds up to Springboks celebration with a game of hide and seek
Allan Donald seemed to be in high spirits in the City of Joy|
ICC
When things go awry on the field, one can hardly blame the support staff for resorting to all sorts of shenanigans to distract themselves. Allan Donald, in a similar boat on Tuesday, thus entertained the viewers with some antics on the sidelines, including celebrating the South African rugby team.
Bangladesh endured a trademark batting collapse at the Eden Gardens to find themselves reeling at 188/7 after 40 overs against Pakistan. With just a solitary victory in six games at the World Cup so far, the Tigers have had little to celebrate during the course of the tournament but the same does not hold true for their bowling coach and a Proteas legend, Allan Donald.
As his side trudged through the overs against the Shaheens, Donald was seen sitting on the sidelines while applying some ice to his hands owing to some injury while training. However, when the cameras refocused their attention on him after moving away temporarily to catch the on-field action, the acclaimed pacer of the past era decided to indulge the commentators and viewers by pretending to hide behind an LED sideboard. With the camera showing no intent to move away, the 57-year-old continued his antics by breaking out into a game of peek-a-boo, following which the lens of the camera panned towards the coach's socks. Donald was sporting a Springboks garment on his feet, in celebration of the South African team's Rugby World Cup final triumph over the New Zealand All Blacks last week. Realizing the same, Donald erupted in a quiet but passionate celebration, pumping both his fists in the air in exultation.
Twitterati was quick to flood social media with reactions to the rib-splitting sequence of events.
Hide & seek time!
October 31, 2023
Go boke!
🤣🤣🤣Allan Donald rocking up in CWC23 Bangladesh game v Pakistan with Bok socks🔥🔥— Sineletu (@Ruga_Sine12) October 31, 2023
Having a big laugh!
@TheRealPCB Winning against Bangladesh is making Pakistan so happy😂. Oh man! Oh man! @IrfanPathan what’s your thought? I mean I’m having a big laugh watching the game.— Sathwik (@sathwik46) October 31, 2023
True
#PAKvsBAN Bangladesh have more than enough runs to beat Pakistan right now #WorldCup2023india— Eli HK (@EliHk2) October 31, 2023
Need to wrap up!
Okay now its almost game over for Bangladesh. Just need to wrap up the tail— Naveed Nadeem (@naveednadeem91) October 31, 2023
Strikes
Haris Rauf Strikes Captain Shakib Departs 👏🔥— Leo Bukhari (@BukhariLeo14) October 31, 2023
Bangladesh are 185-7 #PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/RKWmjRLjJA
Sensible
Sensible batting Bangladesh. Why couldn't England do this when 5 or 6 down? Give yourself a chance. 240/250 better than 100 and something. #BANvPAK— Tim Ellis (@Timotei365) October 31, 2023
Nagin
Thats nagin 🐍 dance in kolkata from bangladesh fans #PAKvsBAN pic.twitter.com/Nfp1NSXZqF— Ali Ameem Shaikh 🇵🇰 (@AmeemShaikh) October 31, 2023
The worst
#Bangladesh is the worst ever team that has ever played cricket , even after 20 years , they haven't improved ..— Navin Mittal (@NavinInterKashi) October 31, 2023
ICC should snatch their test status & give it to Dutch team.
Correct
You know your bowling attack/captaincy is shit when a team like Netherlands bowled bangladesh for 142 runs...#PAKvBAN— Anas Dar (@anasdar97) October 31, 2023