BAN vs PAK | Twitter reacts to stunned Litton Das in complete denial of his soft dismissal

The former Bangladesh skipper was up against part-time spinner Iftikhar Ahmed on a slow surface that was offering decent assistance to the tweakers. The offie floated in a slow delivery at length that pitched in line with the stumps before turning into the right-handed batter. Even though it seemed like a fairly simple delivery to deal with, Litton got his footwork all wrong as he lazily rocked back in his crease before half-heartedly nudging at the ball. Consequently, the Kookaburra struck the toe end of Litton's willow which turned in his hands which slightly turned in his hands while playing the shot, causing the ball to balloon up and land in the hands of Salman Agha Ali at catching midwicket.