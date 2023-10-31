BAN vs PAK | Twitter reacts to stunned Litton Das in complete denial of his soft dismissal
Litton Das cannot believe the manner in which he threw away his wicket as he walks off the field|
Batters disappointed by their dismissals is a tale as old as time but rarely does the sentiment manifest itself in as exaggerated a form as it did on Tuesday. Litton Das held his ground for nearly half a minute after falling prey to an innocuous delivery, with shock writ large on his face.
Bangladesh got off to another terrible start in the ongoing World Cup as they tumbled to 66/3 in 15 overs against Pakistan at Eden Gardens. Nevertheless, the crowd in Bengal that had turned up in large numbers to celebrate their neighboring heroes had their hopes ignited with a dominant partnership between Litton Das and Mahmudullah who kept the scoreboard ticking at a good clip. At the end of 20 overs, the stand was worth nearly 70 with both batters on the brink of commanding half-centuries when tragedy struck, much to the disbelief of Litton.
The former Bangladesh skipper was up against part-time spinner Iftikhar Ahmed on a slow surface that was offering decent assistance to the tweakers. The offie floated in a slow delivery at length that pitched in line with the stumps before turning into the right-handed batter. Even though it seemed like a fairly simple delivery to deal with, Litton got his footwork all wrong as he lazily rocked back in his crease before half-heartedly nudging at the ball. Consequently, the Kookaburra struck the toe end of Litton's willow which turned in his hands which slightly turned in his hands while playing the shot, causing the ball to balloon up and land in the hands of Salman Agha Ali at catching midwicket.
While the Men in Green wheeled around in celebration, Litton hung his head in disappointment while staying still at the crease, seeming incapable of movement. After staying in the pose for an absurdly long 25 seconds, shadowing the shot a couple of times in the process, the batter finally trotted off for what had been a promising 64-ball 45, much to Twitterati's amusement.
