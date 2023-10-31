PAK vs BAN | Twitter reacts as Pakistan thump the Tigers with disdain by seven wickets to keep semis hope alive

After opting to bat first, Bangladesh yet again failed to build a strong foundation as Shaheen Afridi got the better of Tanzid Hasan and Najmul Shanto within the first three overs, thus matching his tally of powerplay wickets from the previous six games. Mushfiqur Rahim did not last long either and left his team reeling at 23/3 after six overs. The experienced duo of Litton Das and Mahmudullah saved their team the blushes by first surviving the powerplay to take the score to 32 before finding the boundary frequently en route to a 79-run stand. However, just when the partnership had begun to look threatening, Litton threw away his wicket for 45 to part-time spinner Iftikhar Ahmed, spelling doom for his side. Even though Mahmudullah went on to score a steady 56 off 70 deliveries while Shakib Al Hasan(43) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (35) dug in deep in the middle overs, the failure for any other batter to even reach double digits meant a par total was never on the cards. Mohammad Wasim Jr. brought a quick end to the innings with an exceptionally rare display of reverse swinging, scalping the last three wickets for a cost of four runs, to tumble out the opposition for 204.