PAK vs BAN | Twitter reacts as Pakistan thump the Tigers with disdain by seven wickets to keep semis hope alive
Fakhar Zaman had a point to prove on Tuesday as he took the Tigers to the cleaners in his knock of 81|
PCB
Struggling Bangladesh proved to be no match for their Asian rivals as Pakistan earned themselves a huge NRR boost in Kolkata on Tuesday. The bowlers ruled the roost in the first half to restrict the Tigers to 204 before a ruthless opening stand ensured they hunted down the total within 33 overs.
After opting to bat first, Bangladesh yet again failed to build a strong foundation as Shaheen Afridi got the better of Tanzid Hasan and Najmul Shanto within the first three overs, thus matching his tally of powerplay wickets from the previous six games. Mushfiqur Rahim did not last long either and left his team reeling at 23/3 after six overs. The experienced duo of Litton Das and Mahmudullah saved their team the blushes by first surviving the powerplay to take the score to 32 before finding the boundary frequently en route to a 79-run stand. However, just when the partnership had begun to look threatening, Litton threw away his wicket for 45 to part-time spinner Iftikhar Ahmed, spelling doom for his side. Even though Mahmudullah went on to score a steady 56 off 70 deliveries while Shakib Al Hasan(43) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (35) dug in deep in the middle overs, the failure for any other batter to even reach double digits meant a par total was never on the cards. Mohammad Wasim Jr. brought a quick end to the innings with an exceptionally rare display of reverse swinging, scalping the last three wickets for a cost of four runs, to tumble out the opposition for 204.
In response, Pakistan had their intentions of closing out the game early from the very go, reflected in the aggressiveness exhibited by their openers. Abdullah Shafique carried on his good form while Fakhar Zaman, returning to the side for Imam-ul-Haq after being dropped earlier in the tournament, seized his opportunity with aplomb. The two raced away to 128 in just 21 overs, the former eventually stroking a run-a-ball 68 while Fakhar's onslaught reaped him 81 runs at a strike rate of 109.45, featuring seven mammoth sixes. Mehidy provided the large crowd that had turned up in their support with some joy with three quick scalps, dismissing both openers and Babar Azam, but it was too little too late. Mohammad Rizwan (26*) and Iftikhar Ahmed (17*) provided the finishing touches to take the Men in Green across the line with 105 balls to spare.
Babar and co. made it
