Asia Cup 2023 | Twitter cherishes Kohli-Rauf meetup for first time after their fierce encounter in World Cup

The battle between Virat Kohli and Haris Rauf on the cricket field became intense last year when the former smashed two iconic sixes against the Pakistan pacer during his knock of unbeaten 82 runs from 53 deliveries. Kohli hit one shot straight over the head of the bowler while one was whacked towards the deep fine leg during the final stages of the game. Thus, whenever the duo squares off, spectators are always keen to witness the action and the upcoming Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan will provide them the opportunity.