Asia Cup 2023 | Twitter cherishes Kohli-Rauf meetup for first time after their fierce encounter in World Cup
Virat Kohli met Haris Rauf ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 clash|
(ICC)
An incident creates a lot of waves usually when it occurs between two individuals who have crossed each others’ paths in the past. Virat Kohli and Haris Rauf showcased the same ahead of the Indo-Pak clash of the Asia Cup as both of the players reminded fans of their fierce rivalry from last year.
The battle between Virat Kohli and Haris Rauf on the cricket field became intense last year when the former smashed two iconic sixes against the Pakistan pacer during his knock of unbeaten 82 runs from 53 deliveries. Kohli hit one shot straight over the head of the bowler while one was whacked towards the deep fine leg during the final stages of the game. Thus, whenever the duo squares off, spectators are always keen to witness the action and the upcoming Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan will provide them the opportunity.
However, the two met ahead of the game during their team’s training sessions and hugged each other, The gesture from both players impressed the Twitterati and they expressed themselves on social media for the sporting spirit shown by both the cricketers.
